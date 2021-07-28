Tulsa County facing even worse COVID-19 numbers if residents don't get vaccinated, Tulsa Health Department executive director tells city councilors

“And then if we continue to see this kind of growth in cases, we are on track in August to be back at the daily number of cases we saw in February of this year, and all remember February.”

Young people are being hit hardest, Dart said, with the 18-35 age group accounting for 36% of new cases since July 4 and the 36-49 age group accounting for 21.4% of new cases. The 65-and-older age group made up just 10.6% of new cases, in part because of their high vaccination rate of 83%.

Dart did not call for renewal of the city’s mask mandate or propose any citywide regulations to stem the spread of the delta variant. He instead encouraged people to take a common-sense, layered approach to suppressing the virus.

“If we had had the same vaccine rates in May, June and July that we had had previously, we wouldn’t be here today,” Dart said. “We have got to get our vaccination rates up over 75% but continue to take this layered approach to it with (the) vaccine, masks, and hand washing if we are truly going to get past this.”

In response to a question from a city councilor, Dart said he believes some local hospitals are out of ICU beds.

“It is hard to say because it changes every day,” Dart said. “Monday we had some; yesterday we didn’t. I’m not sure what today is.”