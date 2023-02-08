Two poll workers at the center of a Tulsa City Council election dispute in November have entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

Under the terms of the agreement, David Barber, 72, and Henryetta Barber, 68, will not be charged with interference with the conduct of an election. In return, they must each pay a $50 fine, do 25 hours of community service, cease being poll workers and not violate any laws for six months.

“If they complete that, no charges will be filed against them, and if they fail, we are back to square one,” said Erik Grayless, first assistant district attorney for Tulsa County.

The Barbers were working at a shared polling place for Precincts 77 and 377 in City Council District 5 on Nov. 8 when incumbent Councilor Mykey Arthrell faced challenger Grant Miller in a runoff election. Early that morning, Miller received calls from voters who said they had not been handed a City Council ballot.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said at a press conference on election day that poll workers were not handing out City Council ballots to Republicans but were providing them to Democrats and independents, and it handed the case over to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

City Council elections are nonpartisan.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said at that same press conference that her staff was able to identify which voters did not receive City Council ballots by checking the voting registry, which poll workers mark to indicate which ballots they provide to each voter.

She said it was the Election Board’s belief that it’s likely all voters who went to vote at Precinct 77 between 7 and 8 a.m. did not receive a City Council ballot — not just Republicans.

“One of the pollsters (poll workers) indicated that they were certainly aware of the mistake but that they were following the order of the judge pollster, (one of the three poll workers assigned to the precinct),” Regalado said during the press conference. “He was interviewed and confirmed the same thing, that they in fact only handed out ballots to Democrats and independents and not Republicans but that it was in fact a mistake.”

Miller earned 27 more votes than Arthrell on election day, but because the Sheriff’s Office had determined that at least 27 people had not received a ballot at Precincts 77 and 377, a legal battle ensued.

Miller requested and was granted a recount, and Arthrell sued to have the election thrown out, citing voting irregularities. After a two-day hearing before Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond, Arthrell’s challenge was denied and Miller was declared the winner.

Grayless said that by offering the Barbers the deferred prosecution option, the District Attorney’s Office was able to ensure consequences for their conduct “while at the same time allowing some level of mercy considering the circumstances.”

Freeman said the couple had received training before working elections in June and August. They were relieved of their duties within an hour of the Nov. 8 incident, Freeman said.

Complicating the case was the fact that Regalado had endorsed Miller for the City Council seat, and it was Miller who called Regalado on election day to notify him that some voters were not receiving ballots. That same morning, Miller went to Precincts 77 and 377 to question poll workers about the incident. His recording of the interviews was among the evidence the Sheriff’s Office provided to the District Attorney’s Office.

Grayless said all of that information was taken into account when assessing the case and determining whether to proceed with charges.

“I feel very comfortable saying that we take all facts and circumstances of the conduct of both parties (in) the investigation that occurred in determining what the appropriate steps are,” he said.

State election law prohibits anyone, “except election officials and other persons authorized by law,” from being within 50 feet of a ballot box during an election.

Grayless acknowledged that his office has received emails from people asking the District Attorney’s Office to investigate whether Miller violated state law when he entered Precincts 77 and 377 during the election.

“But citizen complaints do not compel the District Attorney’s Office to look into conduct. That must be done by investigatory agencies — police, sheriffs, that sort of thing,” Grayless said. “We are a prosecution agency, and our role is to take over and review charges from investigations, not to conduct investigations ourselves.”

The penalty for interfering with the conduct of an election is up to one year in the county jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.