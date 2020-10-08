Tulsa County Election Board works through historic absentee voting surge ahead of general election

To deal with the influx of ballots and registrations, the Election Board has deployed additional workers throughout all departments, including assistants who handle only absentee ballots and applications.

“There are people that are working in this building that haven’t had a day off in a month,” she said. “At one point just a week before last we were pulling 12-hour shifts every single day and then working Saturdays and Sundays.

“This makes every other presidential election pale in comparison in terms of the workload.”

Freeman assured Tulsa County voters concerned that their hand-delivered or mail-in ballots may somehow be compromised that once the ballots arrive at the Election Board they will be processed as normal.

“Absentee ballots are actually the first votes that we count on election night, she said. “We’ve been doing that for a very, very long time.

“You don’t need to worry about voting absentee in the state of Oklahoma, because it hasn’t changed.”

The only aspect of the absentee voting process that is new in 2020 is that voters can include a photo copy of an identification card in lieu of notarization.