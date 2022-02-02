Tulsa County Election Board to be open for early in-person voting Thursday, Friday

Freeman said the public has responded positively to her plea for more precinct workers and that all polling places will be properly staffed when the polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Last week, she had reported that the Election Board was short 120 poll workers.

She said Wednesday that more precinct workers will be needed later in the year.

“This is a mid-term election year, and this is going to be a very, very busy year in terms of elections, so we are still encouraging people to go online and sign up to be an election worker,” Freeman said. “A lot of the folks that will have signed up in the last few days, many of them do that sort of in an emergency capacity, and they may or may not be interested in working the polls after this.”

Freeman encourages Tulsans to double check their precinct location before heading out to vote Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To sign up to be a precinct worker or to check your precinct location, go to www2.tulsacounty.org/electionboard.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.