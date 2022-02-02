Tulsa County Election Board to be open for early in-person voting Thursday, Friday

Snow and freezing temperatures won’t keep the Tulsa County Election Board from being open Thursday and Friday for early in-person voting for next week’s elections.
Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said her office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
“We are not anticipating a huge turnout because of the inclement weather,” Freeman said. “We think that a lot of people will probably opt for the in-person voting at their precinct on Tuesday, … but either way, we will be open and ready for business.”
The Election Board is located at 555 N. Denver Ave.
Voters should be prepared to provide proof of identification in the form of a voter identification card or an up-to-date photo ID issued by either a state, federal or tribal government entity.
Tuesday’s elections include school board primaries and special elections in Tulsa and several surrounding communities.
In Tulsa’s special election, voters will decide whether to approve a new, 15-year franchise agreement with PSO. Franchise agreements define the terms under which the utility can use public rights of way and associated fees. The city’s existing 25-year agreement ends in July.
Freeman said the public has responded positively to her plea for more precinct workers and that all polling places will be properly staffed when the polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Last week, she had reported that the Election Board was short 120 poll workers.
She said Wednesday that more precinct workers will be needed later in the year.
“This is a mid-term election year, and this is going to be a very, very busy year in terms of elections, so we are still encouraging people to go online and sign up to be an election worker,” Freeman said. “A lot of the folks that will have signed up in the last few days, many of them do that sort of in an emergency capacity, and they may or may not be interested in working the polls after this.”
Freeman encourages Tulsans to double check their precinct location before heading out to vote Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To sign up to be a precinct worker or to check your precinct location, go to www2.tulsacounty.org/electionboard.