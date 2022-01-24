Tulsa County Election Board short 120 precinct workers for Feb. 8 elections

The Tulsa County Election Board might not have enough precinct workers to staff the polls for the Feb. 8 local elections, Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said Monday.

“We are recruiting as fast as we can because our precinct officials numbers are dropping dramatically,” Freeman said. “They are just, ‘We don’t want to work. We don’t want to work. We don’t want to work.’ … Obviously, we can’t have an election without precinct officials.”

The reason for the shortage is the same one that has plagued the Election Board for two years — COVID-19.

“This pandemic thing is killing us,” Freeman said. “Right now we are 120 precinct officials short, and we are two weeks out, and that is unacceptable.”

Freeman said she doesn’t have the option of closing a precinct.

“It is mandatory by state law, and once we have that precinct open it has to be staffed by properly trained election officials,” Freeman said. “So in order for us to have effective elections, in order for us to have elections, period, we have to have the necessary personnel at each of those precincts.”