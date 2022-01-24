Tulsa County Election Board short 120 precinct workers for Feb. 8 elections

The Tulsa County Election Board might not have enough precinct workers to staff the polls for the Feb. 8 local elections, Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said Monday.
“We are recruiting as fast as we can because our precinct officials numbers are dropping dramatically,” Freeman said. “They are just, ‘We don’t want to work. We don’t want to work. We don’t want to work.’ … Obviously, we can’t have an election without precinct officials.”
The reason for the shortage is the same one that has plagued the Election Board for two years — COVID-19.
“This pandemic thing is killing us,” Freeman said. “Right now we are 120 precinct officials short, and we are two weeks out, and that is unacceptable.”
Freeman said she doesn’t have the option of closing a precinct.
“It is mandatory by state law, and once we have that precinct open it has to be staffed by properly trained election officials,” Freeman said. “So in order for us to have effective elections, in order for us to have elections, period, we have to have the necessary personnel at each of those precincts.”
Each polling place is staffed by three precinct officials — an inspector, a judge and a clerk. Inspectors are paid $120 for the day, and judges and clerks earn $100 a day. Precinct officials typically work at least a 13-hour day that begins at 6 a.m. and ends at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“Inspectors get paid more because it falls on them to pick up supplies (from the Election Board) and to deliver the voting devices back to the Election Board,” Freeman said.
Individuals interested in becoming a precinct worker should call the Election Board at 918-596-5762 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask for Kelly or Ashley.
People can sign up to become precinct workers online at tulsacounty.org/pollworkers.
Training consists of a one-hour online video.
“They fill out some paperwork and send it in to the Election Board, and we sign them up,” Freeman said. “They have to be a registered voter, and they can’t be a relative of any of the candidates who are running in that precinct at which they are assigned to work.”
The Election Board requires its precinct officials to wear masks and to take other preventive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Voters are not required to wear masks in polling places, but the Election Board encourages their use.
Here is a complete list of what is on the Feb. 8 ballot in Tulsa County:
School board primaries: Broken Arrow Public Schools, Office 2; Tulsa Public Schools, Office 7; Union Public Schools, Office 2
Special elections: Sand Springs Municipal Primary Election, Wards 1 and 2; Tulsa-Special Election for PSO franchise; Bixby Public Schools, Special Election, two propositions; Jenks Public Schools, Special Election, two propositions; Bixby Special Election, one proposition; Sapulpa, Special Election, one proposition