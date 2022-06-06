Tulsa County commissioners agree to buy east Tulsa building for new Election Board offices

Tulsa County commissioners on Monday took another crack at finding a new home for their Election Board.

Commissioners voted to pay $9.1 million for a 112,556-square-foot office building on East Skelly Drive with the intent of turning it into the new Election Board facility. The agreement includes a 120-day due diligence period during which the county could pull out of the deal.

“This is going to be for the taxpayers of Tulsa County, and this is something that will improve our elections,” said County Commissioner Stan Sallee. “And if there was ever a time when safe, secure elections were important to the citizens, it’s now.”

Approval of the agreement comes nine months after commissioners signed a letter of intent to buy the old Macy’s building in the Tulsa Promenade mall for $2.55 million to repurpose it for use as the new Election Board building.

The deal ultimately fell through, and the building was later purchased by the owner of the Tulsa Oilers hockey team, who plans to install two ice rinks for team practice and public use.

The Election Board currently operates out of an old supermarket building at 555 N. Denver Ave.

The building that commissioners agreed to buy Monday sits on 22.36 acres with 363 parking spaces at 12000 E. Skelly Drive. The property is home to Video Gaming Technologies.

Sallee said the difference between the two buildings — and thus the difference in price — is that the Video Gaming Technologies property is essentially move-in ready.

“It was just a lot less improvement (needed),” Sallee said. “Macy’s was going to probably cost that much or more by the time that the build-out was completed. The purchase price was less expensive, but the build-out was much more expensive.”

The county intends to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the property. The federal funding can be used for a wide range of measures intended to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman has said previously that the spacing requirements precipitated by the pandemic, as well as the significant increase in staffing and equipment needed to handle growing absentee voting, helped drive home the need for a larger facility.

“It won’t be on the back of Tulsa County citizens,” Sallee said of the funding for the project. “At some point in time, Tulsa County was going to have to build, do something, to expand their elections facility, and this really comes at a time to where those (federal) dollars are available.”

County officials said they don't know when the new Election Board facility would open.

