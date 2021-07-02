Tulsa County approves up to $3 million to local group for nonstop-flight incentive fund

Jeff Stava, manager of TCF Greater Tulsa and chief operating officer of the Tulsa Community Foundation, said, "Tulsa community leaders believe that direct air service to key, major markets is important for economic development and tourism for Tulsa and the Tulsa region and are committed to ensuring we get those connections for our community."

The LLC wants to raise $15 million in public and private funds over a three-year period to support nonstop flight efforts, Stava said. Other cities Tulsa is targeting are New York, Seattle and San Francisco.

"We're trying economic development impact in the region with the federal dollars," Sallee said. "Air travel, tourism are industries that have been impacted. Anything we can do to assist in the recovery and utilize the federal funds, we want to do that.

"The airport is certainly in my district (Tulsa County District 1), and I've been a big advocate on air travel and investment that American Airlines continues to make in north Tulsa County," Sallee continued.

"To attract carriers from across the country to do direct flights to Tulsa is a game-changer in a lot of ways, not just for tourism but for the business climate. It makes a statement. It tells the world Tulsa is open for business, and it opens new opportunities for many industries."