Tulsa councilors to mull lowering age requirement for masks

The City Council on Wednesday will begin discussing the future of the city’s mask ordinance and whether to consider lowering the age requirement for wearing one.

The ordinance approved by councilors and signed by the mayor in mid-July set the minimum age at 18. The ordinance expires when Mayor G.T. Bynum's civil emergency order expires Nov. 30 or when the ordinance is repealed, modified or extended by the City Council, whichever comes first.

“We are trying to see if we need to think about extending that, and if we are going to extend it, should we lower the age range, what is the truth about viral load and exposure and have we seen it rise in our underage kids,” said Councilor Crista Patrick.

Patrick stressed that Wednesday’s discussion with Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart will focus on gathering information about how COVID-19 is affecting young people locally and that no decisions are expected to be made at the meeting.

“It’s mostly a data-mining collection expedition to see if the numbers are really reflecting the need to have a lower age and to find out the real information about the viral load and how is that different in each age group of people, which would determine risk factor of getting and spreading the virus,” Patrick said.