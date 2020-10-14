Tulsa city councilors ask for special legislative session to extend option for virtual meetings

Tulsa city councilors want Gov. Kevin Stitt to call a special session of the state Legislature to vote on extending the time period during which government entities can hold meetings virtually.

Councilors voted unanimously Wednesday to send a letter to Stitt asking for a special session to consider amending the special video and teleconferencing provisions of the state Open Meeting Act to extend the deadline from Nov. 15 to March 14.

The Legislature approved a measure in March granting government entities wider leeway in holding virtual meetings. That measure is scheduled to expire when Stitt’s state of emergency ends, or Nov. 15, whichever occurs first.

“The urgency of this action stems from the continuing and growing COVID-19 pandemic and our concern for the life, health, safety and continuity of our local government bodies and the public who has a right to access, hear and speak to these governing bodies per compliance requirements of the Open Meeting Act,” a draft copy of the letter states.

As of Wednesday, 19,657 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Tulsa County, with 182 Tulsa County residents dying from it, according to the Tulsa Health Department.