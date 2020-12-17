Tulsa city councilors approve resolution urging business to allow employees to work remotely

The Tulsa City Council approved a nonbinding resolution Wednesday encouraging business owners in Tulsa and surrounding areas to allow their employees to work remotely as much as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on the city’s hospital system.
The resolution, sponsored by Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Lori Decter Wright, is now headed to Mayor G.T. Bynum for his signature.
“It doesn’t have all sorts of teeth, but it does at least officially put the business community on notice that we want this, and it gives them the backing to be able to say, ‘We can justify this: The government is asking us to do it,’” McKee said.
The resolution notes that 22 of Tulsa County’s 42 ZIP codes are classified as areas where there is an extremely severe risk of contracting the virus and that in 18 other ZIP codes the risk is severe.
More than 41,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in Tulsa County since the pandemic began early this year, and 331 of those people have died from the disease, according to the Tulsa Health Department’s figures. As of Thursday, there were nearly 5,000 active cases in the county.
McKee said she has heard from several constituents who were allowed to work from home at the onset of the pandemic, when COVID-19 numbers were lower, but who are now required to go into their offices to do their work.
“It’s something; it’s not everything,” McKee said of the resolution. “But I felt really strongly that we needed to have something more before we go into Christmas. I am hearing all the time people not just understanding how dire the situation is.”
Wright said she’s heard similar concerns from her constituents.
“This resolution lets everyone know that with so many red and dark red ZIP codes (on the Tulsa Health Department's color-coded map), all of us who can stay home should do so to protect those who can’t,” Wright said in a press release issued by the City Council.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday afternoon that he backs the resolution.
“It hasn’t made its way to my desk, but I support it,” Bynum said. “We have tried to lead on this as one of Tulsa’s largest employers, and we encourage other employers to make remote work as accessible as is reasonably possible."
