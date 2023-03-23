City councilors voted Wednesday to approve a $1,060,000 payment as part of a settlement agreement with nearly 500 firefighters who sued the city for overtime pay.

The City Council’s approval of the payment was required before the settlement agreement could be finalized.

“Although this is a significant step forward, the final terms of the settlement agreement are still being negotiated and will require court approval,” Matt Lay, president of Tulsa International Association of Local Firefighters Local 176, said in a statement to his fellow firefighters.

Lay was one of 13 firefighters who filed a civil complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in February 2022 claiming that the city was violating the Federal Labor Standards Act by not paying overtime earned or paying overtime late.

The complaint was later amended to add 478 firefighters, putting the total at 491. The Fire Department has approximately 700 firefighters.

Firefighters work an alternating schedule of 216 hours one 27-day period, followed by working 192 hours the following 27-day period.

The threshold for overtime is 204 hours during a 27-day work cycle.

“The exact scheduled overtime hours worked by Plaintiffs and the exact workweeks in which the Plaintiffs worked over the FLSA statutory maximum hours as part of their regular work hours can easily be determined by looking at the Plaintiffs’ timekeeping and payroll records, which are in the possession, custody and control of Defendants,” the lawsuit states.

The alleged failure to pay overtime coincides with a ransomware attack that damaged the city of Tulsa’s computer system, although whether that was a factor is unclear.

The complaint seeks a judgment finding that the city of Tulsa willfully violated federal and state labor laws, an accurate accounting of all unpaid overtime, liquidated damages equal to their unpaid compensation, interest on unpaid compensation and attorney fees.

The million-dollar-plus payment approved by city councilors on Wednesday was for overtime wages, liquidated damages and attorney fees, according to the meeting agenda.

A city spokeswoman said Wednesday that the case is still pending, “but the city will be working diligently to address payments and has already put safeguards in a place to prevent this from happening in the future.”

