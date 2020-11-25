 Skip to main content
Tulsa City Councilor Cass Fahler tests positive for COVID-19

Tulsa City Councilor Cass Fahler tests positive for COVID-19

112620-tul-nws-fahler-cass

Fahler

 JOHN CLANTON

Tulsa City Councilor Cass Fahler tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and has had minor symptoms, the councilor said in a text message to the Tulsa World.

Fahler said he tested positive Tuesday morning. He said he was "on the mend" as of Wednesday evening. 

Fahler was the lone councilor not present at Tuesday night's special meeting, where the City Council passed ordinances on new COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.

Councilors unanimously approved expanding the Tulsa Health Department's oversight of public events and giving the department the authority to declare businesses not complying with COVID-19 requirements public nuisances. 

A request for comment to the council about potential quarantining or contact tracing in light of Fahler's positive test had not been returned as of Wednesday evening. 

