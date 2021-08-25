 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa City Council won't consider mask mandate
0 Comments
featured

Tulsa City Council won't consider mask mandate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mask

City Councilors Lori Decter Wright (left) and Vanessa Hall-Harper.

 Joey Johnson, For the Tulsa World

City councilors agreed Wednesday morning to table consideration of a mask mandate and will instead vote this evening on a nonbinding resolution urging Tulsans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for masking and vaccinations.

Limited time digital-only offer: $1 for six months

The vote will take place during the council's regular 5 p.m. meeting in City Council chambers at City Hall, 175 E. Second St. Those attending must wear masks.

Lori Decter Wright, one of three councilors who sponsored the proposed ordinance, said tabling the measure would allow the City Council to immediately reconsider it should conditions warrant.

“What I am proposing is: Let’s make a motion to table it, not pull it, not kill it, not put it up for a vote that gets five and then it sits on the mayor’s desk and maybe gets vetoed; then we can’t bring it back for 90 days; then we really need it,” Wright said. “That is a scenario that I don’t think any of us want.”

Five of nine councilors expressed support for the mask mandate during a meeting last week, but the measure failed to advance because six votes were needed to put the item to a vote after only the first reading.

Faced with strong pushback — and Mayor G.T. Bynum’s reluctance to support the ordinance — the sponsors of the legislation late last week offered the option of a resolution.

The resolution strongly encourages residents of Tulsa and visitors to follow the latest CDC guidelines on masking, which calls on everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings — whether they are vaccinated or not — in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Tulsa.

The resolution also strongly encourages individuals 12 and older to get vaccinated “and to address any questions and concerns about vaccines and boosters to a trusted health professional.”

Councilor Phil Lakin provided his colleagues with an update from a City Council subcommittee meeting with health care officials Tuesday, saying there are reasons to be hopeful that the city’s COVID-19 numbers are improving.

There has been a decrease in reported cases over the last week, a decrease in hospitalizations and a decline in the percentage of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 delta variant, according to health care officials, Lakin said.

Given the numbers and the strife the proposed mask mandate has elicited, unified support for a nonbinding resolution offers the best option for motivating Tulsans to do their part to slow the spread of the virus, Lakin said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know if in my 11 years, or 10 years, on the council if I have ever seen us internally more divided on a topic or the community so divided on a topic,” Lakin said. “It’s not healthy for us, at all. And so for me, the resolution allows us to clearly communicate to the community — as Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Norman have done — as to what we are doing.”

But not every councilor was receptive to the idea.

“I really hope that we won’t give into that divisiveness and pretend that there is a valid argument against mask wearing, because there is not,” said Councilor Kara Joy McKee, one of the sponsors of the mask mandate ordinance. “What there are are a lot of afraid people who are telling us everything from 'this is a Muslim conspiracy to control people' to 'we are torturing children' to everything in between.”

Councilor Mykey Arthrell, a supporter of the mask mandate, said there is more to the story than the numbers presented at Wednesday morning’s meeting.

“We are kidding ourselves if we are saying that this is getting better,” Arthrell said. “That feels delusional when you are about to have all these kids going back to school and doing all of these activities that they haven’t been doing.”

Councilor Jayme Fowler said the council’s ultimate goal is to help establish a pathway by which Tulsans can take the proper precautions against the virus, and he said government mandates aren’t necessarily the best method.

“For so many people it is simply about self-choice, personal responsibility, individual freedoms. Those are huge, huge things for so many people in our community,” Fowler said. “This resolution … it is really about asking people to do this, make this choice, not out of the heavy hand of government but just simply out of humbleness and out of humility.”

Councilors expressing support for the proposed mask mandate last week were Crista Patrick, Vanessa Hall-Harper — another sponsor of the measure — Wright, McKee and Arthrell.

The councilors who have not expressed support for it are Jeannie Cue, Connie Dodson, Lakin and Fowler.

The City Council would need six votes to override a mayoral veto. Bynum has not said he would oppose the mask mandate but has not expressed support for it, either.

Video: Tulsa Health Department executive director talks about testing, positivity rates

Those with allergy symptoms are urged to get tested. "If we don't slow this down, we're going to be talking about dealing with COVID forever," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said.

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park
Politics

Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

  • Updated

A general theme of a rally Friday evening connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.

+3
Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's
Politics

Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's

  • Updated

In a counterpoint to the bruising style of those within his own party who would see Oklahoma's junior senator cast out, Sen. James Lankford quietly discussed foreign policy with a former secretary of state for 45 minutes, reminded the several hundred in attendance that an election is coming next year, and deferred to another former Trump administration figure for opening and closing remarks.

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate
Politics

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

  • Updated

The city on Monday announced that all employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in public spaces within City Hall. Only hours later, the City Council held a special public meeting to discuss implementing a citywide mask mandate.

Oklahoma City hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' emergency rooms as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care

COVID surge in Oklahoma schools prompts quick pivots to distance learning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News