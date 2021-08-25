Tulsa City Council won't consider mask mandate

But not every councilor was receptive to the idea.

“I really hope that we won’t give into that divisiveness and pretend that there is a valid argument against mask wearing, because there is not,” said Councilor Kara Joy McKee, one of the sponsors of the mask mandate ordinance. “What there are are a lot of afraid people who are telling us everything from 'this is a Muslim conspiracy to control people' to 'we are torturing children' to everything in between.”

Councilor Mykey Arthrell, a supporter of the mask mandate, said there is more to the story than the numbers presented at Wednesday morning’s meeting.

“We are kidding ourselves if we are saying that this is getting better,” Arthrell said. “That feels delusional when you are about to have all these kids going back to school and doing all of these activities that they haven’t been doing.”

Councilor Jayme Fowler said the council’s ultimate goal is to help establish a pathway by which Tulsans can take the proper precautions against the virus, and he said government mandates aren’t necessarily the best method.