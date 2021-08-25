Tulsa City Council won't consider mask mandate

City councilors agreed Wednesday morning to table consideration of a mask mandate and will instead vote this evening on a nonbinding resolution urging Tulsans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for masking and vaccinations.
The vote will take place during the council's regular 5 p.m. meeting in City Council chambers at City Hall, 175 E. Second St. Those attending must wear masks.
Lori Decter Wright, one of three councilors who sponsored the proposed ordinance, said tabling the measure would allow the City Council to immediately reconsider it should conditions warrant.
“What I am proposing is: Let’s make a motion to table it, not pull it, not kill it, not put it up for a vote that gets five and then it sits on the mayor’s desk and maybe gets vetoed; then we can’t bring it back for 90 days; then we really need it,” Wright said. “That is a scenario that I don’t think any of us want.”
Five of nine councilors expressed support for the mask mandate during a meeting last week, but the measure failed to advance because six votes were needed to put the item to a vote after only the first reading.
Faced with strong pushback — and Mayor G.T. Bynum’s reluctance to support the ordinance — the sponsors of the legislation late last week offered the option of a resolution.
The resolution strongly encourages residents of Tulsa and visitors to follow the latest CDC guidelines on masking, which calls on everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings — whether they are vaccinated or not — in areas of substantial or high transmission, such as Tulsa.
The resolution also strongly encourages individuals 12 and older to get vaccinated “and to address any questions and concerns about vaccines and boosters to a trusted health professional.”
Councilor Phil Lakin provided his colleagues with an update from a City Council subcommittee meeting with health care officials Tuesday, saying there are reasons to be hopeful that the city’s COVID-19 numbers are improving.
There has been a decrease in reported cases over the last week, a decrease in hospitalizations and a decline in the percentage of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 delta variant, according to health care officials, Lakin said.
Given the numbers and the strife the proposed mask mandate has elicited, unified support for a nonbinding resolution offers the best option for motivating Tulsans to do their part to slow the spread of the virus, Lakin said.
“I don’t know if in my 11 years, or 10 years, on the council if I have ever seen us internally more divided on a topic or the community so divided on a topic,” Lakin said. “It’s not healthy for us, at all. And so for me, the resolution allows us to clearly communicate to the community — as Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Norman have done — as to what we are doing.”
But not every councilor was receptive to the idea.
“I really hope that we won’t give into that divisiveness and pretend that there is a valid argument against mask wearing, because there is not,” said Councilor Kara Joy McKee, one of the sponsors of the mask mandate ordinance. “What there are are a lot of afraid people who are telling us everything from 'this is a Muslim conspiracy to control people' to 'we are torturing children' to everything in between.”
Councilor Mykey Arthrell, a supporter of the mask mandate, said there is more to the story than the numbers presented at Wednesday morning’s meeting.
“We are kidding ourselves if we are saying that this is getting better,” Arthrell said. “That feels delusional when you are about to have all these kids going back to school and doing all of these activities that they haven’t been doing.”
Councilor Jayme Fowler said the council’s ultimate goal is to help establish a pathway by which Tulsans can take the proper precautions against the virus, and he said government mandates aren’t necessarily the best method.
“For so many people it is simply about self-choice, personal responsibility, individual freedoms. Those are huge, huge things for so many people in our community,” Fowler said. “This resolution … it is really about asking people to do this, make this choice, not out of the heavy hand of government but just simply out of humbleness and out of humility.”
Councilors expressing support for the proposed mask mandate last week were Crista Patrick, Vanessa Hall-Harper — another sponsor of the measure — Wright, McKee and Arthrell.
The councilors who have not expressed support for it are Jeannie Cue, Connie Dodson, Lakin and Fowler.
The City Council would need six votes to override a mayoral veto. Bynum has not said he would oppose the mask mandate but has not expressed support for it, either.