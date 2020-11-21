Tulsa City Council will consider COVID-19 regulations Tuesday night

The Tulsa City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider modifications to the city’s COVID-19 regulations, according to a notice filed with the City Clerk’s Office.

The agenda for the meeting will not be posted until Monday, but city officials have indicated they will be considering changes to the ordinance to address the surge in cases locally and nationwide.

“The things that we are looking at there are principally around indoor occupancy limits on indoor facilities in general … and then external outside gathering limitations,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday.

The city’s existing ordinance requires that events with 500 people or more submit a COVID-19 safety plan for review by the Tulsa Health Department. THD officials have repeatedly stated that the plans are advisory in nature and do not certify or guarantee their effectiveness.

The proposed ordinance changes are also expected to address enforcement.

Under the existing ordinance, it is up to the business owner to file a complaint with the Police Department if a customer refuses to wear a mask, and that person could be prosecuted under the city’s trespassing ordinance.