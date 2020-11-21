Tulsa City Council will consider COVID-19 regulations Tuesday night

The Tulsa City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider modifications to the city’s COVID-19 regulations, according to a notice filed with the City Clerk’s Office.
The agenda for the meeting will not be posted until Monday, but city officials have indicated they will be considering changes to the ordinance to address the surge in cases locally and nationwide.
“The things that we are looking at there are principally around indoor occupancy limits on indoor facilities in general … and then external outside gathering limitations,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday.
The city’s existing ordinance requires that events with 500 people or more submit a COVID-19 safety plan for review by the Tulsa Health Department. THD officials have repeatedly stated that the plans are advisory in nature and do not certify or guarantee their effectiveness.
The proposed ordinance changes are also expected to address enforcement.
Under the existing ordinance, it is up to the business owner to file a complaint with the Police Department if a customer refuses to wear a mask, and that person could be prosecuted under the city’s trespassing ordinance.
“That puts the onus on the operator or the owner, and the reality is we have a lot of operators and owners in town who don’t want to be in that position, and really you are incentivising businesses to not do that,” Bynum said. “You are rewarding the businesses that don’t report violators of our mask ordinance and penalizing those who do.
“That is exactly the opposite incentive that we would want to have.”
Bynum said he understands the difficult position the ordinance puts business owners in and the additional work it creates for law enforcement.
“I am not under the false illusion that the enforcement of something like this is simple and straight forward,” he said. “I think any enforcement mechanism has its challenges, but that is what we are trying to work through right now.”
City Councilor Phil Lakin told his colleagues Wednesday that the COVID working group, which includes councilors, the mayor, and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, has been discussing whether city personnel, THD staff, or another entity could assist in ramping up enforcement efforts.
“We are still exploring that, but we are making progress in our exploration,” Lakin said.
Lakin said there is no interest among working group members to require restaurants and bars to close early. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order, which took effect Thursday and expires in 30 days, requires restaurants and bars to close a 11 p.m.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright, who is also a member of the COVID working group, said Friday that city leaders have no intent to shut down the city.
“I think that is a big fear I am hearing today,” she said. “What we are trying to do is put measures in place to keep things open and keep them safe as we are in a red zone.”
Wright said city officials are cognizant of the fact that many businesses are struggling to remain open during the pandemic.
“The best tool that we have that is the least restrictive is masking, and we see that when people commit to wearing the mask and watching their distance and washing their hands, we can safely be open.”
Tuesday’s special meeting will be held in the 10th floor north conference room of City Hall.
