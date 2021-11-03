Tulsa City Council votes to eliminate EMSA's paramedic requirement

The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday to eliminate the requirement that each EMSA ambulance be staffed by a paramedic.
The proposal from the EMSA Board of Directors is intended to address a paramedic shortage that is contributing to slower response times.
Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the two beneficiaries of the EMSA trust established in the late 1970s, must approve the change before it can go into effect.
Oklahoma City's City Council is expected to complete its approval process this month.
The new tiered approach would have ambulances staffed by two emergency medical technicians respond to approximately 110 nonlife-threatening call types that up to now would have required that a paramedic be present.
The call types were identified by the independent state Medical Control Board and accounted for less than 6% of EMSA’s calls statewide in 2020, according to EMSA. Paramedics would continue to respond to all other call types.
“This entire program has been designed so that the average consumer should not notice any difference in service at all,” Christopher Jenkins, acting deputy chief of operations for EMSA, said after briefing Tulsa city councilors Wednesday. “The only difference that they might notice is that they might get an ambulance a little quicker.”
Jim Winham, president and CEO of EMSA, said the authority expects to add five to seven basic life support ambulances — those staffed by two EMTs — to its fleet in Tulsa to ease the strain on the rest of the system.
“The types of calls that they are responding to, even if a paramedic was responding to it, they would still receive the same type of care because it is a BLS, or nonlife-threatening in nature,” Winham said. “Now we can get the right resource to the right patient at the right time.”
Jenkins noted that most service calls last about 70 minutes, including those for health issues that are not life threatening .
“Right now, an advanced life support ambulance with a paramedic would run on a call, … and they would be out of service for 70 minutes,” Jenkins said. “If we implement this, we’ll have two BLS providers run that call instead, so we gain 70 minutes of time availability of that (advanced life support) ambulance.
“We would want these to be at post ready to respond to the highest priority calls.”
The shortage of paramedics and other caregivers is a problem nationwide, Winham said, and municipalities across the country are implementing tiered response programs similar to the one proposed by EMSA.
“There are even fire departments that are switching over to BLS transport now,” Winham said.
About 75% of Tulsa single-family households pay a $5.45 monthly fee for ambulance service. Winham said the new tiered response system would not result in a change in the fee.
City Councilor and EMSA board member Phil Lakin said it’s important that the public know that the new system would be reviewed multiple times over the next year.
“The Office of the Medical Director, EMSA and Tulsa Fire will monitor this program bi-monthly and will report back to the council regularly on its effectiveness,” Lakin said.
If approved by Oklahoma City, the new tiered response program could be in place by the end of the month, Winham said.