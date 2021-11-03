Tulsa City Council votes to eliminate EMSA's paramedic requirement

Jim Winham, president and CEO of EMSA, said the authority expects to add five to seven basic life support ambulances — those staffed by two EMTs — to its fleet in Tulsa to ease the strain on the rest of the system.

“The types of calls that they are responding to, even if a paramedic was responding to it, they would still receive the same type of care because it is a BLS, or nonlife-threatening in nature,” Winham said. “Now we can get the right resource to the right patient at the right time.”

Jenkins noted that most service calls last about 70 minutes, including those for health issues that are not life threatening .

“Right now, an advanced life support ambulance with a paramedic would run on a call, … and they would be out of service for 70 minutes,” Jenkins said. “If we implement this, we’ll have two BLS providers run that call instead, so we gain 70 minutes of time availability of that (advanced life support) ambulance.

“We would want these to be at post ready to respond to the highest priority calls.”

The shortage of paramedics and other caregivers is a problem nationwide, Winham said, and municipalities across the country are implementing tiered response programs similar to the one proposed by EMSA.