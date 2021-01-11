Tulsa City Council to vote on extending mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions, for 90 days

The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to extend the city’s mask ordinance and other COVID-19-related restrictions through April 30. The restrictions are set to expire at the end of the month.

The City Council first approved a 90-day mask mandate in July, and it has since been extended twice.

“We are basically doing a 90-day review and looking at where the next extension should go to,” said Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “The recommendation from Dr. Dart (Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart) is that we are going to need it in place at least, at the minimum, … until the end of summer.

“So we will look at it again probably in April and move it again May 1.”

Decter Wright said the city must wait until more people are vaccinated before it can consider lifting the restrictions.

“It is really contingent on the vaccination schedule for our community,” she said, “because we can’t achieve herd immunity without 70 to 80% vaccination rate.”