Tulsa City Council takes no action on proposed mask mandate that had been tabled since August

The last time city councilors entertained the idea of implementing a mask mandate, the City Council chamber of City Hall was filled with passionate supporters of the proposal and those equally intense in their opposition to it.

As it turned out, councilors tabled the proposed mandate until Wednesday and instead passed a nonbinding resolution encouraging Tulsans to follow federal recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, masks and other preventive measures designed to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

That was in late August. More than three months later, the recommendations included in the nonbinding resolution remain in effect, but the proposed mask mandate is no more after councilors took no action on the item Wednesday.

It wasn’t even discussed.

Councilor Phil Lakin, however, did provide his colleagues with an update on the COVID working group’s latest meeting from earlier this week. The group includes four city councilors, Mayor G.T. Bynum, city staff and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart.