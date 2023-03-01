City councilors heard from dozens of speakers on Wednesday night before voting 9-0 to approve a nonbinding resolution reaffirming the city’s commitment to cultivating a safe, inclusive and welcoming city for all people.

That was no surprise. What complicated the vote — and Wednesday’s discussion — was that the approved version excluded language from the original draft meant to highlight support for the LGBTQ community.

As originally written, the title of the resolution designated Tulsa as a welcoming city for all people but also included language that made separate and specific reference to “sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

The initial draft also included a sentence in the introduction stating that the city recognizes the economic and health implications of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The resolution approved Wednesday did not include those two sections but leaves references to those protected classes in other parts of the document.

“This is a modified version of a resolution, which, to be clear, is a resolution, not an ordinance, so it is not a policy,” said Councilor Laura Bellis, one of the resolution’s four sponsors.

The original resolution led to the misperception that the city would give special privileges to a select group, which it would not, Bellis said.

“But by improvising this language it is designed to clear up that misinformation so we can move forward productively,” she said.

The approved resolution states that the city is a welcoming and inclusive city to all, “regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, marital status, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or disability.”

It disavows “conduct, rhetoric and practices” that do not uphold the city’s commitment to being a welcoming city.

More than 30 people signed up to speak about the resolution, about a third of whom opposed the original version.

“I find it so ironic that we are having something like this to be inclusive and to be welcoming but yet we are calling out certain groups that we are inclusive to and then we are leaving out other people,” said Miriam Shaw. “We should be welcoming and loving and be kind and respectful to everyone.”

Supporters of the original version of the resolution pushed back against speakers who suggested that it was not needed, with several noting that they are considering moving out of town — or have already made plans to do so.

“Even with hate crime laws and many other legal protections, resolutions like the one you are considering are not redundant in today’s political climate where legislatures are actively finding ways to legislate queer bodies and lives,” said Bradford Lovett.

“To me, the pushback on this is more about people feeling uncomfortable about making space for other people who are different from them.”

The other sponsors of the resolution were Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Crista Patrick.

Bellis and Patrick have said previously that the resolution was always intended to apply to everyone but that it was inspired by anti-trans legislation in the state and nationwide and local acts of violence targeting the LGTBQ community.

Patrick, who describes herself as a bisexual and pagan, said she supported the changes to the resolution because she felt it was important for the City Council to speak with a unified voice.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks,” Patrick said.

Just in the past two weeks, the Oklahoma Legislature has moved forward multiple bills targeting transgender health care and at least one other bill targeting drag shows.

Councilor Christian Bengel said last week that he opposed the original version of the measure in part because the issue is already addressed in the city’s 2020 hate crimes ordinance.

Wednesday night he voiced concern about the stories of abuse several members of the LGTBQ shared during the meeting.

“If these are threats against you, to your physical well-being, harassment, you need to report those,” Bengel said. “Because, again, this isn’t about any specific individual, any identity. This is about all of us as human beings.”

The resolution now goes to Mayor G.T Bynum for his consideration. He has already expressed support for the original version of the document.