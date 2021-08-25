Tulsa City Council passes mask resolution, no mandate

Councilor Mykey Arthrell, a supporter of the mask mandate, said there is more to the story than the numbers presented at Wednesday morning’s meeting.

“We are kidding ourselves if we are saying that this is getting better,” Arthrell said. “That feels delusional when you are about to have all these kids going back to school and doing all of these activities that they haven’t been doing.”

Councilor Jayme Fowler said the council’s ultimate goal is to help establish a pathway by which Tulsans can take the proper precautions against the virus and that government mandates aren’t necessarily the best method.

“For so many people it is simply about self-choice, personal responsibility, individual freedoms. Those are huge, huge things for so many people in our community,” Fowler said. “This resolution, … it is really about asking people to do this, make this choice, not out of the heavy hand of government but just simply out of humbleness and out of humility.”

Councilor L0ri Decter Wright, another co-sponsor of the mask mandate ordinance, proposed tabling it. She said doing so would make it easier to bring it back up for a vote should conditions warrant, rather than having to start the process all over again.