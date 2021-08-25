Tulsa City Council passes mask resolution, no mandate

The City Council voted 9-0 Wednesday evening to approve a nonbinding resolution encouraging Tulsans to follow federal recommendations for masking and vaccinations.
Mayor G. T. Bynum is expected to sign the resolution.
Tulsa joins Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Norman in formally expressing its support for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
During a committee meeting Wednesday morning, councilors agreed to table consideration of a proposed mask mandate ordinance after it became unclear whether the measure had the five votes needed for passage or the six votes needed to override a possible veto by Bynum.
The mayor had never explicitly stated that he would veto the measure, nor had he come out in support of the ordinance.
The councilors voted 8-1 on Wednesday evening to table the mask ordinance until Dec. 1, with Councilor Kara Joy McKee voting against tabling it.
Five of nine councilors had expressed support for the mask mandate during a special meeting last week, but the measure failed to advance because six votes were needed to put the item to a vote after only the first reading.
Faced with strong pushback — and Bynum’s seeming reluctance to support the ordinance — the sponsors of the legislation offered the option of a resolution late last week.
The resolution strongly encourages residents of Tulsa and visitors to follow the latest CDC guidelines on masking, which call on everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings — whether or not they are vaccinated — in areas of substantial or high transmission.
It also strongly encourages people 12 and older to get vaccinated “and to address any questions and concerns about vaccines and boosters to a trusted health professional.”
City Council Chambers at City Hall was packed Wednesday night, with approximately two dozen people speaking in favor of the nonbinding resolution and approximately two dozen others speaking against it.
The start of the meeting was delayed several minutes as councilors waited for everyone present to put on a mask. Several didn’t and were escorted out.
One man was handcuffed and led out by police after being arrested for not complying with the city’s requirement that masks be worn in City Hall.
Early in the time set aside for opponents of the resolution to speak — and after all of the resolution’s supporters had spoken — Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper suspended public comments after repeatedly asking the audience to remain quiet while speakers were addressing councilors. After a 15-minute break, comments were resumed.
During Wednesday’s earlier committee meeting, Councilor Phil Lakin provided his colleagues with an update from a City Council subcommittee meeting with health care officials earlier this week, saying there are reasons to be hopeful that the city’s COVID-19 numbers are improving.
There has been a decrease in reported cases over the last week, a decrease in hospitalizations and a decline in the percentage of individuals hospitalized for the COVID-19 delta variant, according to health care officials, Lakin said.
Given the numbers and the strife the proposed mask mandate has elicited, unified support for a nonbinding resolution would offer the
best option for motivating Tulsans to do their part to slow the spread of the virus, Lakin said.
“I don’t know if in my 11 years, or 10 years, on the council if I have ever seen us internally more divided on a topic or the community so divided on a topic,” Lakin said. “It’s not healthy for us at all. And so for me, the resolution allows us to clearly communicate to the community — as Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Norman have done — as to what we are doing.”
But not every councilor was receptive to the idea.
“I really hope that we won’t give into that divisiveness and pretend that there is a valid argument against mask wearing, because there is not,” said Councilor Kara Joy McKee, one of the sponsors of the mask mandate ordinance. “What there are are a lot of afraid people who are telling us everything from 'this is a Muslim conspiracy to control people' to 'we are torturing children' to everything in between.”
Councilor Mykey Arthrell, a supporter of the mask mandate, said there is more to the story than the numbers presented at Wednesday morning’s meeting.
“We are kidding ourselves if we are saying that this is getting better,” Arthrell said. “That feels delusional when you are about to have all these kids going back to school and doing all of these activities that they haven’t been doing.”
Councilor Jayme Fowler said the council’s ultimate goal is to help establish a pathway by which Tulsans can take the proper precautions against the virus and that government mandates aren’t necessarily the best method.
“For so many people it is simply about self-choice, personal responsibility, individual freedoms. Those are huge, huge things for so many people in our community,” Fowler said. “This resolution, … it is really about asking people to do this, make this choice, not out of the heavy hand of government but just simply out of humbleness and out of humility.”
Councilor L0ri Decter Wright, another co-sponsor of the mask mandate ordinance, proposed tabling it. She said doing so would make it easier to bring it back up for a vote should conditions warrant, rather than having to start the process all over again.
“What I am proposing is: Let’s make a motion to table it, not pull it, not kill it, not put it up for a vote that gets five (votes) and then it sits on the mayor’s desk and maybe gets vetoed, then we can’t bring it back for 90 days, and then we really need it,” Wright said. “That is a scenario that I don’t think any of us want.”