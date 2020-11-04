Tulsa City Council moves forward on proposal to allow drive-throughs medical marijuana dispensaries

City Councilor Crista Patrick said Wednesday that she plans to move forward with a proposal to allow drive-through sales of medical marijuana at dispensaries.
Councilors discussed the proposal briefly Wednesday afternoon at a committee meeting and voiced no objections. Patrick told her colleagues that she had met with Tulsa Planning Office Director Susan Miller and other officials to try to understand why drive-through dispensaries were originally prohibited.
“The short of the story is, they found it in some ordinance early on, they thought it would be the right decision, and they were moving all marijuana-based businesses in that (same) ordinance, so it did seem practical,” Patrick told councilors. “But … none of those entities could really see a reason to keep preventing them in this day of COVID, when we are promoting curbside pickup, and that is creating a hazard for employees of dispensaries who stand in parking lots and do transactions with a cash base.”
State Question 788 was approved by Oklahoma voters in 2018, making the sale and use of medical marijuana legal. The City Council later approved an ordinance establishing where and under what conditions growers, processors and dispensaries can operate within the city limits.
Tulsa is believed to be the only municipality in the state that does not allow drive-through medical marijuana dispensaries.
Leta Carmona, a manager at Bloomers Dispensary and Sundries, 6733 E. 11th St., was one of the people who brought the issue to Patrick’s attention.
“We are glad that they are listening to this industry … for them to listen to us just means so much,” Carmona said Wednesday.
It would not take long to turn Bloomers Dispensary, which operates out of the old Fraternal Order of Police credit union, into a drive-through facility, Carmona said.
“It would take us about 30 seconds,” she said. “We have a microphone, we have the drawer, we have a sign ready from when we thought we could use it from the beginning … so our people are ready.”
The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will have to provide its recommendation on the proposed change before it heads to the City Council for its consideration. Typically, it takes the council about a month to review and vote on a proposed ordinance change.
Prior to the council vote, the public will be allowed to comment on the proposal. After the council vote, it is sent to the mayor for his signature.
