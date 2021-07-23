Tulsa City Council launches new webpage for south Tulsa's seven current road projects

Tulsa City Council has launched a new webpage to assist drivers as they navigate the road projects in progress across south Tulsa.

Seven projects are currently in progress. The council has launched the webpage to provide a centralized landing page for information on these projects and regular road construction updates.

“As a resident of south Tulsa who drives our city streets many times each day, I understand and empathize with my neighbors as they navigate the cone zones at nearly every turn,” District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said. “It is my hope that this new communication tool will help citizens better anticipate and navigate the construction zones in south Tulsa.

"I greatly appreciate everyone’s patience as we endure temporary pains for the long-term gain that comes with these significant investments in infrastructure throughout our community.”

Most of the projects are spaced out across south Tulsa, from 61st Street and Yale Avenue to Memorial Drive and the Creek Turnpike, to avoid concentrated traffic disruptions.