Tulsa City Council calls special meeting to consider mask mandate

The City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to consider implementing a mask mandate that would apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals 4 years of age and older, city councilors said Friday.
The meeting comes four months after city leaders agreed to allow their original mask mandate and other COVID-related restrictions to expire at the end of April. The mandate had been in place since July 2020.
The councilors sponsoring the measure, Lori Decter Wright, Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper, issued a joint statement Friday afternoon explaining the reasoning behind their move.
“With the current high rate of documented Covid-19 transmission in our City and County, low rate of vaccination for people eligible to receive it, and already overtaxed local hospital systems, we felt compelled to call this Special Meeting to discuss possible municipal legislative action we might implement this week rather than wait until our next regularly scheduled meeting on August 25,” the councilors said.
The councilors said they are receiving “mounting calls” from health care providers, business owners, school board members, teachers, parents and students asking them to address the growing number of people being infected by the COVID-19 delta variant.
About 70% of new COVID cases in the state have been linked to the highly contagious variant, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The proposed ordinance, like Tulsa’s original mask mandate, would be enforced under the city’s trespassing laws. A person who refuses to wear a mask in a business, for example, could be arrested for trespassing.
What remains unclear is how a mask mandate, if approved, would affect schools. Senate Bill 658, which became law in late spring, bars school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares a public health emergency.
Tulsa Public Schools’ COVID-19 safety plan for the upcoming school year includes the “expectation” that students and staff will wear masks while on campus.
A majority of councilors — at least five of nine — is needed to pass the proposed ordinance. Six votes would be required to trigger the emergency clause needed to put the measure into effect immediately.
Ordinances such as a mask mandate must be signed by Mayor G.T. Bynum, who recently has not supported such action, saying he has not been asked by local health care officials to impose any type of citywide regulations.
Officials have instead stressed a layered approach to slowing the spread of the virus with a focus on vaccinations.
The councilors’ request for action comes as Tulsa County's COVID-19 hospitalizations are near an all-time high.
The recent three-day average reported Thursday by the state was 461 inpatients, which is only seven shy of Tulsa County's single-day record 468 reported Jan. 11, when the state still released daily censuses rather than multiday averages.
The Tulsa Health Department's alert map shows 27 ZIP codes in Tulsa County in the red zone for severe risk of COVID transmission, along with 10 in dark red for extreme severe risk — on par with COVID transmission rates in the winter, before vaccinations were available.
Five ZIP codes are in the orange for high risk, with none in green or yellow, which would indicate lower risk.
The CDC’s latest masking recommendations call for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals living in areas with high or substantial transmission rates to wear masks indoors in public.
As of Thursday, 136 people infected with COVID were in Tulsa County hospital intensive care units, and 351 were statewide.
The COVID ICU record in Oklahoma is 505 patients, reported Dec. 30.
Tulsa County’s vaccination rates, meanwhile, remain relatively low. According to CDC figures released Thursday, 54% of county residents have received at least one dose, and 45.1% are fully vaccinated.
The city’s original mask mandate covered people 18 years of age and older. It was later lowered to 10 years and older.
Other COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the city during the first wave of the pandemic — either through ordinances approved by the City Council or executive orders issued by the mayor — included spacing requirements for restaurants, a safety plan requirement for public gatherings, and mask requirements for restaurant and bar workers.
Monday’s City Council meeting will be held in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 175 E. Second St.
Corey Jones contributed to this story.