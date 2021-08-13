Tulsa City Council calls special meeting to consider mask mandate

The City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to consider implementing a mask mandate that would apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals 4 years of age and older, city councilors said Friday.

The meeting comes four months after city leaders agreed to allow their original mask mandate and other COVID-related restrictions to expire at the end of April. The mandate had been in place since July 2020.

The councilors sponsoring the measure, Lori Decter Wright, Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper, issued a joint statement Friday afternoon explaining the reasoning behind their move.

“With the current high rate of documented Covid-19 transmission in our City and County, low rate of vaccination for people eligible to receive it, and already overtaxed local hospital systems, we felt compelled to call this Special Meeting to discuss possible municipal legislative action we might implement this week rather than wait until our next regularly scheduled meeting on August 25,” the councilors said.

The councilors said they are receiving “mounting calls” from health care providers, business owners, school board members, teachers, parents and students asking them to address the growing number of people being infected by the COVID-19 delta variant.