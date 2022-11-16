Tulsa City Council approves changes to EMSA agreement

Tulsa city councilors voted 9-0 Wednesday to amend the EMSA trust indenture to allow the authority to provide emergency response services directly rather than through a third-party contractor.

At the same time, councilors approved amendments to the city’s emergency medical services ordinance to reflect the changes to the EMSA trust indenture. The EMS ordinance sets out the rules and regulations under which EMS services are provided in the city.

EMSA has been providing emergency response services directly since it fired its last private contractor, AMR, nearly two years ago. But EMSA’s trust indenture authorizes the authority to provide services directly for only two years, leaving it with a Nov. 30 deadline to decide on a service provider.

The changes, which will take effect Dec. 1, have been approved by Oklahoma City, the other beneficiary of the EMSA trust indenture along with the city of Tulsa, and the EMSA Board of Trustees. All three needed to sign off on the changes for them to take effect.

The EMSA trust was established in 1977. Its Eastern Division serves the cities of Tulsa, Bixby, Jenks, and Sand Springs, with a population of approximately 490,000 people.

“Language in the revised governance documents will allow EMSA the option of continuing to provide direct service or contracting with one or more providers in the future,” said Johna Easley, EMSA’s interim president and CEO.

Easley said consumers will see no change in rates or quality of service.

“Our providers are still your neighbors and friends committed to quality clinical care,” she said, adding that “these updates give EMSA more flexibility in meeting the EMS needs of the cities we serve for years to come.”

City Councilor Phil Lakin sits on the EMSA trust board. He told his City Council colleagues during a committee meeting Wednesday morning that he believes the changes are in the best interest of the city.

“The old EMSA model was related to EMSA managing a contractor,” he said. “If the contractor didn’t perform, EMSA had the ability to fine them or to fire them — and probably other things, as well.

“Basically, what we are doing is, EMSA is now delivering the services; it’s not a contract, but the relationship is now directly between the cities and the service provider. We have taken a layer out.”

A key change to the trust indenture approved Wednesday gives Oklahoma City and Tulsa the right to consider withdrawing from the trust at any time, for either cause or convenience.

The current trust indenture provides for a window of opportunity every five years for beneficiaries to withdraw from the trust. They can withdraw by mutual agreement or unilaterally, but a unilateral withdrawal would have ramifications related to the distribution of assets and funds to the remaining beneficiary.

“I am glad that we got clarification that if we do choose to terminate down the line, it can be out of convenience, not just cause,” said Councilor Lori Decter Wright. “I think that makes me feel better.”

Fire Chief Michael Baker, who is on the EMSA Board of Trustees, voted in favor of the changes to the trust indenture. He described the new arrangement as “uncharted territory” but said he is confident it will work out to the benefit of local residents.

Baker said the change to the trust indenture would not affect the Fire Department’s role in providing emergency response services.

“The deal is that we will expect accountability and information feeding back” from EMSA, Baker said. “I am just hoping that it gives them the opportunity to make some improvements and remain financially and operationally healthy.”

The City Council’s action Wednesday comes at a time of major changes in the health care industry and marks the first significant modification to the EMSA trust indenture since it was established.