Tulsa city attorney search narrowed to three finalists

The three finalists to become the city of Tulsa’s next city attorney will be interviewed separately Tuesday by a stakeholders panel.
They are Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer; Pat Boulden, City Council administrator; and Municipal Court Judge Mitchell McCune.
Former City Attorney David O’Meilia retired last month after 10 years on the job.
The city attorney oversees the city’s legal team and is responsible for advising the Mayor’s Office and City Council on legal matters.
Blair was named the city’s COO in 2020 by Mayor G.T. Bynum. During Bynum’s first term as mayor, from 2016-2020, Blair was his chief of staff.
He was the City Council’s director of research, policy and budget from 2004 to 2016. He has also worked for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and The Trust for Public Land.
Blair is a 1996 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
Boulden has been the Tulsa City Council administrator since 2018.
He began his service with the city in 1975 as police patrol officer, a position he held for eight years. After graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 1983, he went to work in the City Attorney’s Office, where he served in multiple capacities until 2011.
He was the city attorney for Bixby from 2011 to 2017 and later worked as assistant city attorney and prosecutor in Jenks and special assistant city attorney in Stillwater.
McCune became a Municipal Court judge in 2009. His responsibilities on the court include supervising court officers and staff, conducting jury and non-jury trials, and the drafting and publishing of judicial opinions.
A 1993 graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law, McCune was owner and senior partner of the McCune Law Firm from 1997 to 2009. His work there included trying civil and criminal cases and advising clients on legal and business transactions.
Six people, including internal and external candidates, applied for the job. One was not certified by the city’s human resources department to move forward in the evaluation process, according to the city.
The five certified candidates were interviewed last month by Bynum. Assisting in those interviews were Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr, Chief of Staff Kathryn Junk, Human Resources Director Erica Felix-Warwick and Chief Financial Officer James Wagner.
Bynum then selected Blair, Boulden and McCune to advance to stakeholder panel interviews scheduled for Tuesday.
The stakeholder panel comprises Terry Ball, director of the Streets and Stormwater; Wendell Franklin, police chief; Michael Skates, Development Services director; Lori Decter Wright, City Council chairwoman; Crista Patrick, City Council vice chairwoman; Cheri Harvell, Municipal Court administrator; Trent Shores, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma; Teresa Nowlin, Jenks city attorney; Junk, Felix-Warwick and Wagner.
Bynum said the stakeholders panel should not be mistaken for a selection committee.
“One of the most important responsibilities I have as mayor is hiring great leaders for our team at the city,” Bynum said. “That is not a responsibility I outsource. This is an interview panel, selected to give me a broader range of perspectives before I make a selection.
“I have used this same process several times and it was useful in making a more informed decision.”
Tulsa voters approved a city charter amendment in 2020 making the mayor’s appointee subject to confirmation by a majority of the entire nine-member City Council.