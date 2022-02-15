Tulsa city attorney search narrowed to three finalists

The three finalists to become the city of Tulsa’s next city attorney will be interviewed separately Tuesday by a stakeholders panel.

They are Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer; Pat Boulden, City Council administrator; and Municipal Court Judge Mitchell McCune.

Former City Attorney David O’Meilia retired last month after 10 years on the job.

The city attorney oversees the city’s legal team and is responsible for advising the Mayor’s Office and City Council on legal matters.

Blair was named the city’s COO in 2020 by Mayor G.T. Bynum. During Bynum’s first term as mayor, from 2016-2020, Blair was his chief of staff.

He was the City Council’s director of research, policy and budget from 2004 to 2016. He has also worked for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and The Trust for Public Land.

Blair is a 1996 graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Boulden has been the Tulsa City Council administrator since 2018.