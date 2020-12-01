Tulsa city attorney facing possible vote of no confidence from City Council

Tulsa city councilors are scheduled Wednesday to vote on a consensus regarding whether they believe David O’Meilia should continue serving as city attorney.
“It’s a vote of no confidence is what we’re looking to do in all likelihood,” said Councilor Connie Dodson. “In all likelihood it will go down as a vote of no confidence. What the mayor chooses to do with that is up to him; I would hope he would use that to his advantage.”
O'Meilia was the U.S. attorney for the Tulsa-based Northern District of Oklahoma from 2001 to 2009. He was hired to be city attorney by former Mayor Dewey Bartlett in December of 2011 and began work the following month. As a civil service employee, O’Meilia can be fired only for cause, and Mayor G.T. Bynum is the only person who can fire him.
O’Meilia was not available for comment Monday.
Dodson said the decision to consider the vote of no confidence reflects councilors' mounting frustration with how O’Meilia does his job and interacts with councilors.
“The city is his client, and more importantly, he is obligated to provide us, the mayor, and the auditor with advice in a method in which we can understand it and in a method that isn’t demeaning to us,” Dodson said. “He presents a word salad and talks in circles to the point that you don’t get anything really constructive out of it.”
Dodson said O’Meilia has on several occasions failed to provide written opinions on issues when requested to do so by councilors.
O’Meilia has had differences of opinion with the council on some important proposals over the years. He declined to sign off on language in a proposed charter amendment that would have expanded city employees’ rights to campaign in municipal elections, arguing it did not satisfy the city charter’s necessity clause.
The clause requires that charter amendments be necessary to “provide for representative, efficient, and economical administration of city government.”
Case law “identifies numerous governmental administrative advantages that are promoted by the current Charter restrictions on employee political activities,” O’Meilia wrote in an opinion explaining his position.
He also expressed reservations regarding another proposed charter change that would have required City Council approval of a mayor’s selection for city attorney. The measure would not have affected O’Meilia.
Both charter amendments were overwhelmingly approved by voters.
Wednesday’s consensus vote was placed on the agenda by outgoing council Chairman Ben Kimbro and the likely incoming Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper.
Neither responded to a request for comment late Monday.
Dodson, for her part, indicated she would like to see someone else running the City Attorney’s Office.
“I think the consensus is we could do better,” she said. "It’s not like we have a problem being told no. ... It’s the way he goes about handling (stuff), it is a word salad, talk in circles meant to confuse and irritate and extend and draw out (stuff) when that is ridiculous."
“We don’t pay him to cause trouble at the city, we pay him to offer sound opinions and sound advice without all the drama.”
