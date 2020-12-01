Tulsa city attorney facing possible vote of no confidence from City Council

Tulsa city councilors are scheduled Wednesday to vote on a consensus regarding whether they believe David O’Meilia should continue serving as city attorney.

“It’s a vote of no confidence is what we’re looking to do in all likelihood,” said Councilor Connie Dodson. “In all likelihood it will go down as a vote of no confidence. What the mayor chooses to do with that is up to him; I would hope he would use that to his advantage.”

O'Meilia was the U.S. attorney for the Tulsa-based Northern District of Oklahoma from 2001 to 2009. He was hired to be city attorney by former Mayor Dewey Bartlett in December of 2011 and began work the following month. As a civil service employee, O’Meilia can be fired only for cause, and Mayor G.T. Bynum is the only person who can fire him.

O’Meilia was not available for comment Monday.

Dodson said the decision to consider the vote of no confidence reflects councilors' mounting frustration with how O’Meilia does his job and interacts with councilors.