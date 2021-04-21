Tulsa area would lose two state legislative seats under redistricting proposal

The Tulsa area will lose one state House and one state Senate district to the Oklahoma City metro under preliminary redistricting plans released Wednesday.

Elimination of "wagon spoke" districts also further concentration in the Oklahoma City metro, a reflection of its rapid growth compared to the rest of the state, including Tulsa.

"The Oklahoma City-Canadian County-Norman area has gained 140,000 people," said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Blanchard, the Senate chairman for redistricting.

The maps are considered preliminary because of delays in 2020 Census data and the state constitution's requirement that redistricting occur during the legislative session.

The current configurations are based on the Census Bureau's 2019 American Communities Survey, which is a sampling-based estimate.

Lawmakers expect to return in special session this fall to finalize the maps once the 2020 Census information is delivered.

The proposed map includes moving House District 36, which now includes a swath of northern Tulsa County and a large share of Osage County, to eastern Oklahoma County.