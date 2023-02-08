OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Tulsa-area turnpikes are converting to cashless tolling this week.

The Creek Turnpike switched to cashless tolling on Tuesday, and the Cherokee Turnpike will convert on Thursday.

The changes are part of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's systemwide plans to eliminate coin receptacles and cash toll lanes in favor of PlatePay for those who don't have PikePasses. With PlatePay, mounted cameras take a picture of a vehicle's license plate, and a toll bill is sent in the mail.

"That conversion is going very well, and it's to the benefit of folks that use the turnpike network," said Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz.

The change will not affect PikePass customers, who pay lower toll rates than those drivers who are billed through PlatePay.

A PikePass holder will pay $3 to drive the 33-mile length of the Creek Turnpike in a passenger vehicle. Drivers without a PikePass will be charged $5.80 through PlatePay to make the same trek. The Creek Turnpike passes through Sapulpa, Jenks, south Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

The price difference is similar on the Cherokee Turnpike, a 32-mile stretch of road that begins in Mayes County near Chouteau and stretches east to near the Oklahoma-Kansas border. PlatePay drivers will pay more than double what PikePass holders pay to traverse the road — $5.70 as opposed to $2.80.

The conversions will result in intermittent lane closures in the coming weeks as work crews remove outdated signs and tolling equipment.

Transportation officials said the cash lanes are being eliminated due to safety concerns.

The Cherokee Turnpike is the state's eighth toll road to go cashless. The Turnpike Authority plans to implement cashless tolling on all of the state's toll roads by the end of 2024.