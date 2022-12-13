 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Animal Welfare finds new manager in longtime Tulsa County employee

The Tulsa Animal Welfare system has a new manager, Sherri Carrier, according to a press release from TAW.

Starting Jan. 30 Carrier will be in charge of the “administrative, training, field, veterinary and shelter services,” of the Tulsa Animal Welfare system, the release states.

Carrier applied for the position this fall and went through an extensive interview process, talking to at least 25 people within the system and the larger animal welfare community, said James Wagner, the city’s Working in Neighborhoods Department director.

“The ability to lead a team” is what put Carrier over the other candidates who were considered, said Wagner. “All the stakeholders felt that was the quality that was needed” for this role, he added.

For the last 29 years, Carrier has worked as the chief court services officer for Tulsa County, the release states. Prior to that she was a Tulsa County Court Services employee and held a few positions within the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the release continues.

Carrier “is the definition of ‘Public Servant,’” District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said in the release. “In a job that is anything but glamorous she rallies her team and over the years has created an amazing culture that echoes throughout Tulsa County.”

For Tulsa SPCA CEO, Mindy Tiner, it was “easy” to see how well Carrier would fit into the position, she said in the release. Carrier’s “experience and recognition throughout her public service career support her stated willingness to learn new skills and work collaboratively with others.”

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

