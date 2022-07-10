TU president says university committed to Gilcrease Museum partnership with city

The scuttlebutt in recent years regarding the future of the Gilcrease Museum has gone something like this: The University of Tulsa, which operates the facility on behalf of the city, wants out.

TU President Brad Carson has heard the chatter. In fact, the subject came up in a conversation he had with Mayor G.T. Bynum soon after he took over leadership of the university a year ago.

“I am not interested in a divorce. Are you?” Carson recalled asking Bynum. “And he said, ‘No, I am not interested in a divorce. I had heard some thoughts that you might want to go to marriage counseling.’

“And I said, ‘Well, I am back committed.’”

Carson chuckled as he recounted the conversation. At the same time, he and Bynum acknowledge the need to continuously assess TU’s management agreement with the city to ensure that it works for both parties and, most importantly, for the city-owned collection and museum.

“We always want to talk about it, because this is a multibillion-dollar collection,” Carson said. “And so (we ask), ‘Is this working? Is this the right management fee? Are we providing the right management services to it? What can we do in addition?’ These kinds of things.

“But I am pleased with what the city has done and am excited by the museum.”

Bynum said it’s the responsible thing to do to have periodic evaluations of how the relationship is working and whether any adjustments should be made.

“I think historically one of the challenges was that TU took on a tremendous amount of fundraising responsibility as part of that operating agreement,” Bynum said “And it may not have always been financially fair towards the university.”

The transfer of the Thomas Gilcrease collection to the city occurred in January 1955, and TU has been operating the Gilcrease Museum for the city since 2008.

At the time, the city was looking to establish a better way to operate the facility and ensure its long-term viability.

TU, with its programs in Western art, arts management, art history, anthropology, archaeology and museum studies, was looking to establish a research center and archive on the Gilcrease Museum campus.

It seemed like the perfect fit; Carson believes it still is.

“Basically, what they do is what we do, right?” Carson said. “They are about the history, anthropology and archeology of the Americas. We are interested in that across the board.”

Under the terms of the operating agreement, the university is responsible for covering the museum’s operating expenses; in turn, the city allocates funding to partially offset the operating expenses incurred by the university.

The allocation for the current fiscal year is $3.6 million.

Carson said the Gilcrease Museum’s annual operating budget is approximately $5.5 million and that the university has no trouble footing the bill.

The money used to fund the museum comes from admission fees, grants, donations, gifts, a museum endowment and other fundraising efforts — not from revenue used to operate the university, Carson said.

“It is not a drain on the university’s coffers. We are not subsidizing it,” he said.

Carson acknowledged that some of the speculation about TU’s future role at the Gilcrease likely came from people associated with the university, which in recent years has undergone a major reorganization and reportedly cut its budget.

“I think during that tumult, people asked that question: ‘OK, if we are having these purported financial problems, what is the cause? What type of things are dragging us down, and is Gilcrease one of those?’” Carson said. “The answer is: ‘Gilcrease today is enjoying financial success, and like I said, its revenues exceed its expenses. It is in no way a drain, nor has it been a drain, on the university.’”

During those difficult times, Carson said, university leadership may have had a sense “that we should focus on teaching and research here rather than Gilcrease.”

“I don’t really share that same view: My position is that the Gilcrease is an incredible intellectual treasure and we can steward it for the benefit of the public as well as for the benefit of the university,” he said.

Still, Carson knows that things change, and he does not rule out that someday one of those things could be TU’s operating agreement with the city.

But that’s not likely to happen any time soon. TU’s contract with the city expires in 2028. In the meantime, the city is constructing a new Gilcrease Museum building. The $104 million project is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

“I am really proud of our relationship, and my goal, as I have told the mayor and I tell the team internally, is we all want this new museum to be worthy of the collection itself and to be a world-class place, a destination for people across the globe, really, who are interested in Western art,” Carson said.

“And I really believe that the University of Tulsa is probably the only institution in the city where I think you can guarantee that outcome.”

Bynum said he was relieved to learn early on in Carson’s tenure that TU was committed to the Gilcrease, and he praised the former congressman for helping reshape the conversation about the fortunes of the university and the museum.

“He has, I think, done just a masterful job in his first year as the president of turning around the financial operation of that university to where you don’t hear the chatter from the people in the community about TU needing to jettison the Gilcrease for this reason or that.

“And I attribute a lot of that to his leadership as an executive in righting the ship there.”

<&rule>

Video: Demolition begins on Gilcrease Museum to make way for state-of-the-art facility