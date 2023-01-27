Trade association calls on construction companies to stop bidding on Tulsa street projects

A trade association representing contractors from across the state on Friday called on companies to stop bidding on city of Tulsa street projects.

“This is a call for help. This is a call to tell Tulsans that we are serious about this,” Bobby Stem, executive director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, said during a press conference. “It is a call to say, ‘I don’t know if we can fix this with the city of Tulsa, and if we can’t, don’t do business here.’”

Stem said AOGC has been working with the city’s Engineering Services Department for several years to resolve its concerns over late payments, tight construction schedules, disincentives and lack of incentives, poor communication and other issues.

“Don’t get me wrong. We have met many times over the last several years, and while the department works hard to address the symptoms, they fail to address the cause,” Stem said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he was disappointed that Stem had chosen to hold a press conference “to lambast the city of Tulsa” in vague terms rather than calling him to fix any problems he had identified.

“My staff and I have attempted to contact Mr. Stem to determine what specifically he would like addressed,” Bynum said. “He has not bothered to return any of our calls. I have worked with him constructively in the past and hope to do so in this instance.”

Stem said he is not calling for contractors to strike and encouraged them to complete the city jobs they have before they start looking elsewhere for work.

“I am encouraging my members to simply shift their attention from doing jobs with the city of Tulsa to doing jobs with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” Stem said.

Tim Gatz, who leads both, said he did not know enough about OAGC’s concerns to comment on them. But he offered high praise for Tulsa’s Engineering Services Department.

“The city of Tulsa is a great partner government-to-government,” Gatz said. “They work with us very well. We have a great relationship with (City Engineer) Paul Zachary and his team and the things that they do.

“By that same token, the contractors that we work with everyday, we work hard to try to make sure that we are communicating with them at the level we need to.”

Becco Contractors owner Ed Smith said Thursday that he would not participate in the trade association’s call for contractors to stop doing road work in Tulsa. Becco does more street work in Tulsa than any other contractor, according to the city.

“No, I will not participate in it, because that ain’t the way to do business,” Smith said, adding that overall the company’s relationship with the city is working out OK.

Stem said he was glad that the city established a blue ribbon panel in 2017 to improve the speed and efficiency with which street programs are done, but he said few of its recommendations were ever implemented.

“I stand ready to assume responsibility for ways we as an industry can improve; we are not perfect,” Stem said. “But we have to have a partner that recognizes where things can be better.”

Bynum noted that he and the City Council recently agreed that the city needs to assess how the city can improve its street work.

“This is one of our shared goals for 2023, which will inform the budget development process currently underway,” the mayor said.

The city did not respond when asked whether it plans to make any changes to the Engineering Services Department or other public works departments. The city noted that it will be moving its planning services back to City Hall from the Indian Nations Council of Governments as part of an initiative to improve the overall planning and implementation of capital projects.

Stem said he has met with several city councilors recently to express the association’s concerns and to learn what, if anything, councilors can do about the problems.

He acknowledged, however, that when it comes to companies taking up his call to stop doing street work in Tulsa, he is not expecting many, if any, to do so.

But he did offer some possible solutions.

"If you had to ask today, 'What one thing do you think could fix it?' the funny thing is, is my big ask would be more resources for the department of public works," Stem said. "Let’s get them some good people; let’s get them some good technology; let’s find ways to dovetail into the industry to make sure we are moving the projects forward."