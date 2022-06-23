Three Republicans vying for District 3 Tulsa County Commission seat

Three staunch conservatives will face off Tuesday in the Republican primary for the District 3 Tulsa County Commission seat.

Because no Democrat filed for the office, the winner of the primary will succeed former District 3 County Commissioner Ron Peters, who retired earlier this year. Peters’ former deputy, Vicki Adams, has been serving as acting commissioner since Peters retired early this year.

The district includes most of south Tulsa County, including Bixby, Glenpool, part of Jenks, and most of south and midtown Tulsa.

The candidates — Margie Alfonso, Kelly Dunkerley and Bob Jack — have each put infrastructure and public safety on the top of their priority lists. But their campaign pitches diverge from there.

Alfonso, 87, has a long history in Republican politics, going back to her work on a Reagan administration economic recovery program. As recently as 2020, she ran unsuccessfully for the state House of Representatives.

There are many reasons she’s running, Alfonso said, including a call from God to serve the county.

“I see there is a strong need for people with high morals to be in office,” she said. “And I am not saying that the people in office don’t have high morals. I know that I do; and I know that there is a lot of corruption in our country, from the top to the bottom, and that’s probably most of the problem.”

Another problem, according to Alfonso: the 5G cell towers being installed throughout the city of Tulsa.

“They shouldn't be carelessly installing these things and allowing the telecoms to sell them when they haven’t studied the health and safety of them like I have,” she said. “I will definitely protect the people of Tulsa County from the 5G towers.”

Dunkerley, 56, and Jack, 73, have been known quantities in local politics for years. Dunkerley served on the Jenks City Council for four years, was mayor for two years, and was also a member of the city’s Planning Commission — all volunteer positions.

It’s all in keeping with the service ethos his father instilled in him from a young age, Dunkerley said.

“This is the office I want to serve in because I am well prepared and know what this office takes and am well suited to this role,” he said.

Jack’s resume includes more than 50 years in construction management, experience he believes sets him apart from his opponents. He says that experience will be critical going forward as county commissioners work to improve the courthouse, move into a new Election Board facility, and continue distributing millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“It has got to do with the resume,” Jack said. “He (Dunkerley) does not have the resume when it comes to infrastructure. Yeah, he was mayor of Jenks for a little bit of time, but I’ve got 50 years on that. I’ve got 50 years in the business.”

Dunkerley doesn’t quite agree with Jack’s assessment of the “little bit of time” he spent as Jenks mayor, from 2015 to 2017. It was those two years of service — in addition to his time on the Jenks City Council and Planning Commission — he would argue, that gave him the insight his opponents don’t have. That insight, he believes, will serve him well as a county commissioner.

“I have worked with county commissioners, and I am familiar with what they do,” Dunkerley said. “I worked with them; I sat down at the table with them. I asked them to do certain things for my municipality.

“They have a wider view working with multiple cities.”

Although county commissioners in Oklahoma have no authority over elections, Dunkerley said election integrity is an issue he will continue to remain focused on, especially as it relates to how absentee ballots are issued and administered.

“We are lucky in Oklahoma that wasn’t really a big part of what we experienced here (in 2020),” he said, “but we all see national news in the other states.”

Asked whether he believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Dunkerley did not respond directly.

“My feeling on the election is there is good reason to feel it was compromised to a higher degree than we have ever seen before, and … there is just less confidence in the outcome than there ever has been before,” he said.

As for whether President Biden was duly elected, Dunkerley said “everybody has to make their own decision about that.”

Jack was chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party and a member of the Tulsa County Election Board when the party put on a “Stop the Steal” rally at LaFortune Park soon after the 2020 presidential election.

If Jack was entertaining ideas then that the election was stolen, he’s not anymore.

“No,” he said when asked whether the presidential election was stolen. “But do I believe that there were inconsistencies and everything? Yes. Do I believe there were irregularities? Yes. And I think the facts have proven that out to be fact.”

Jack said he believes Biden was duly elected and that “it’s over; it’s over. Let’s move on, folks.”

Alfonso, meanwhile, said she believes that the election “may very well have been mishandled” and that she does not believe Biden was duly elected.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” she said. “I think president Trump won. That is my opinion. To think that anybody would vote for Biden, just look at what he has done.

“He was in a basement the whole time, and I think Barack Obama is pulling the puppet strings of Joe Biden.”

Dozens of legal challenges to the 2020 presidential results filed by former President Trump were rejected by the courts, and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the election results failed to uncover any widespread fraud or irregularities.

Early in-person voting started Thursday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., and will continue on Friday and Saturday. The Election Board will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

If no candidate in the District 3 race receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held Aug. 23.

