'This is not the place': Opponents to Bell's Amusement Park proposal speak at City Council meeting

After Coney Island was created, a residential building that would be the tallest building in Brooklyn at the time was built next to it. The increase in development in Broken Arrow would bring in jobs, which would attract young people to the city, he said.

Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the city and the council will take all the residents' concerns seriously and weigh those factors while the proposal is considered.

Since the land is already zoned for heavy commercial, which an amusement park would require, the city has to go through the process of considering this development, City Councilor Scott Eudey said.

Councilors have no legal way to object to the development even if they wanted to, since no zoning changes would be needed, but, Eudey said, the city can make sure the amusement park follows all ordinances and city laws if it were to proceed.

Speaking directly to Bell, Spurgeon said the council and he share the same concerns about the project.