'This has all come full circle': Big 12 tournament's return to BOK Center another step toward normalcy

That’s all the more reason Falat is excited to have the Big 12 Wrestling Championships back in Tulsa, where it has been held since 2016 and is committed to stay through 2024.

“We are thankful to have an event like this where we can do it the right way, do it safely, welcome back some of our staff and then also welcome people back to the building again,” Falat said.

Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said he was beyond excited to safely welcome Big 12 wrestling back to the BOK Center.

"Our focus on Tulsa Safely is not only essential in communication around bringing big events to Tulsa, but also in seeing the events carried out in a manner that aligns with the Tulsa Health Department's recommendations," Hoyt said.

Every event held at the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center is subject to multiple layers of COVID-19 precautions, beginning with ASM Global’s systemwide protocols and event-specific safety plans that are reviewed by the Tulsa Health Department for compliance with CDC guidelines.

In addition, seating is limited to 25% of capacity and attendees are seated in pods. Anyone entering the buildings are required to wear a mask at all times.