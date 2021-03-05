'This has all come full circle': Big 12 tournament's return to BOK Center another step toward normalcy

The Big 12 Wrestling Championships begin Saturday at the BOK Center, and that’s got Evan Falat thinking about the last time the popular event was in town and all that’s changed since.
“It is kind of interesting,” said Falat, BOK Center’s interim general manager. “This has all come full circle. This is the last event we had before (the pandemic), and just a few days later the Thunder canceled their game and everything started canceling.”
By the time 2020 was over, 10 events scheduled for the BOK Center were canceled and another 11 were postponed. Across the street at the Cox Business Convention Center, 95 events were canceled. That did not help the bottom lines of the city-owned facilities, which are operated by ASM Global in contract with the city.
The BOK Center’s adjusted gross revenue fell from $14.5 million in 2019 to $6.5 million in 2020, Falat said, while Cox Business Convention Center saw its adjusted gross revenue decline by $2 million over the same period.
No shows led to no work for many of the facilities’ 102 full-time employees, about a third of whom were furloughed nearly all of 2020.
“When we started hockey back in December and we did Winterfest in the (BOK Center) building, we were able to bring some more people back, but honestly, for the first six months of COVID or so, 70% of our staff was furloughed to some degree,” Falat said.
That’s all the more reason Falat is excited to have the Big 12 Wrestling Championships back in Tulsa, where it has been held since 2016 and is committed to stay through 2024.
“We are thankful to have an event like this where we can do it the right way, do it safely, welcome back some of our staff and then also welcome people back to the building again,” Falat said.
Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said he was beyond excited to safely welcome Big 12 wrestling back to the BOK Center.
"Our focus on Tulsa Safely is not only essential in communication around bringing big events to Tulsa, but also in seeing the events carried out in a manner that aligns with the Tulsa Health Department's recommendations," Hoyt said.
Every event held at the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center is subject to multiple layers of COVID-19 precautions, beginning with ASM Global’s systemwide protocols and event-specific safety plans that are reviewed by the Tulsa Health Department for compliance with CDC guidelines.
In addition, seating is limited to 25% of capacity and attendees are seated in pods. Anyone entering the buildings are required to wear a mask at all times.
“This weekend, at the BOK Center, you’re in a pod of two or three or four, and then the seats adjacent to you are either bungee corded off or taped off,” Falat said. “So that there is essentially a bubble around you.”
Falat sees the Big 12 Wrestling Championships as yet another step toward normalcy that began late last year when the BOK Center hosted a professional rodeo show, followed by Tulsa Oilers hockey games and Winterfest.
Several of the entertainers who postponed their 2020 BOK shows, including Justin Bieber and Chris Stapleton, are booked for this year
But that’s about all Falat and his staff can control at the moment.
“We are talking to promoters and agents, we are taking holds right now,” Falat said. “We just have to get there. After a certain point it really just depends on ... the numbers nationwide, not just here in Oklahoma, and when these artists want to start touring again.”
