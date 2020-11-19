The state of Tulsa through 2020? Strong, Mayor G.T. Bynum says

As cases and concern grew, the city enacted increasing guidelines and restrictions until the municipality was largely shutdown 22 days later, Bynum said. Health care workers, emergency responders and essential workers marched to the front lines day after day, and community members innovated, organizing PPE drives, hanging Christmas lights, adapting to virtual meeting platforms and adjusting to alternate restaurant delivery methods.

“In short, Tulsans took what was in front of us, and we handled it,” Bynum said. “Day by day, and step by step.”

In a few short months, the public’s focus shifted to another type of widespread virus — a virus which, Bynum pointed out, took form long before the Floyd's death in police custody.

Bynum had listeners step into the shoes of history through a short exercise: Imagine you’re in your home at night, he began, just as summer is about to start.

“And late that night, there’s a knock at your door,” Bynum continued. “And the person at your door tells you that a riot has commenced and for your own safety, you’ve got to come with them to a downtown arena. You go to that arena, and then you’re locked inside for three or four days. During that time you have absolutely no way of knowing what’s going on outside the walls of that building.”