Terence Crutcher Foundation purchases North Pointe Shopping Center

The Terence Crutcher Foundation has purchased the North Pointe Shopping Center for $1.7 million, according to documents filed with the Tulsa County Clerk’s Office.

The purchase of the 5.8-acre property on the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pine Street comes just six months after the Cherokee Nation expressed interest in buying the structure to transform it into a courthouse and administrative building for the tribe.

The proposal drew unfounded suggestions on social media that the courthouse would include a jail. Cherokee Nation officials rejected that claim but later decided not to pursue the project.

Crutcher Foundation board member Greg Robinson said he was excited to see a local community organization committed to improving north Tulsa purchase a tangible asset that will help realize that goal.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity for the Crutcher Foundation and the connection and collaboration with the north Tulsa community to take North Pointe, which has been a staple of this community for a long time, and positioned really in the center of this community, and make it a center of economic vitality and one of the centerpieces of a growing north Tulsa,” Robinson said.

The nonprofit was established after Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old unarmed Black man, was shot dead by white Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby on Sept. 16, 2016.

Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter, but a jury found her not guilty. She later resigned from the Police Department.

Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher’s twin sister, is the founder and executive director of the foundation. She said she looks forward to “revealing our full plan in the coming year with North Pointe.”

The foundation took out a $1.2 million loan from the Bank of Oklahoma to pay for the property, according to the mortgage filed with the county.

The mission of the foundation is to “create just and liberated communities free from racial violence and harm,” according to the organization’s website.

The foundation’s work includes advocating for policy changes, honoring the legacy of Black Tulsans, including those affected by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and strengthening the community through leadership and economic development.

