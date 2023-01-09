Sworn in for second term, Gov. Kevin Stitt vows to shake up education, shrink government

OKLAHOMA CITY — Touting successes from his first stint in political office and casting a vision for his second term, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday was sworn in for four more years as the state's top elected official.

In a 19-minute speech giving a high-level overview of his priorities, Stitt advocated for greater school choice, promised to shrink government and make it more accountable, and swore to defend Oklahomans' individual freedoms.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kane IV, who was appointed by Stitt, administered the oath of office to the governor and other statewide elected officials in front of the Oklahoma Capitol.

Stitt is the 28th governor of Oklahoma and the fifth governor to serve two consecutive terms.

Other statewide elected officials sworn in Monday were Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, State Treasurer Todd Russ, State Superintendent Ryan Walters, Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready and Corporation Commissioner Kim David. All are Republicans.

Stitt's address included several of his oft-used campaign catchphrases that have become common refrains in his administration. He talked about continuing to make Oklahoma a top 10 state and remarked that the state had made major strides toward a "turnaround" since he was first elected in 2018.

Talking about political infighting and a history of budget shortfalls, Stitt painted a bleak picture of the state prior to his first election.

"Government was not working," he said.

A significant portion of Stitt's speech centered on his plans to shake up education. Underscoring his goal to increase school choice options, Stitt said greater competition is the key to improving the state's poor education rankings.

"I do not accept that Oklahoma's education system is ranked near the bottom," he said. "It's time to rethink education in Oklahoma. It's time for the tough conversations to address what's working and what's not. It's time to teach kids how to think and not what to think."

The status quo is no longer acceptable when it comes to education, Stitt said.

He dismissed as fearmongering the campaign attacks stating that his support for a school voucher plan that would send tax dollars to private schools could lead to rural school closures.

He praised the state's open transfer law that makes it easier for students to change school districts and touted Santa Fe South Schools, a K-12 charter district, for serving students' unique needs.

Students from seven different districts, including Broken Arrow Public Schools, were among hundreds of people in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.

Former Gov. Frank Keating sat on stage for the festivities. Several tribal leaders, including Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., also attended.

Noting the state's record savings, greater executive control over state agencies and pay raises for teachers and law enforcement officers, Stitt detailed highlights from his first term.

The governor appeared to stand by his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Stitt's leadership, Oklahoma was one of the first states to reopen businesses that were closed early on in the pandemic. Stitt said Oklahoma experienced an economic comeback during the pandemic that allowed state leaders to cut taxes and businesses to keep growing.

An estimated 17,000 Oklahomans have died of COVID.

Looking ahead, Stitt vowed to continue shrinking state government while also delivering more efficient state services.

As the Tulsa-based 137th fighter wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard flew over the festivities, Stitt closed out his speech with a rousing vow to put Oklahomans first.

"I promise that while I'm in this role, I will work to maintain your trust and put you, the taxpayer, first, and I will fight tirelessly to make government do the same," he said. "Today, I offer one final pledge: Together, we will protect our way of life in Oklahoma."

Stitt was flanked by his wife, Sarah, as he was sworn in. Five of their six children and Stitt’s parents and brothers watched from nearby. One of the governor's close friends, Corbin McGuire, emceed Monday’s ceremony.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said Stitt's speech painted a rosy picture of the state.

“We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to health care, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country," she said in a statement. "The facts don’t lie, and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after four years of Gov. Stitt.”

Tulsa resident Donny Tiemann, 64, felt optimistic about the governor's second term as he waited for the ceremony to begin. President of the Tulsa Area Republican Assembly, Tiemann was joined by other area GOP officials.

"We were very supportive of him the last four years," he said of Stitt. "I think he did a fantastic job, and we just want to see what he's going to bring to the table here in the next four years."

Tiemann said he's hopeful that Stitt can mend relationships with Oklahoma's Native American tribes so the state can legalize sports betting. In his speech, the governor thanked tribal leaders for attending the inauguration.

Stitt will go into more detail about his priorities for the year in his Feb. 6 State of the State speech.

