Survey finds strong support for more funding for Tulsa city parks

More than half of respondents to a city survey said they would probably or definitely support all potential new funding sources, including a dedicated quarter-cent sales tax, for parks and trails maintenance.

The catch: A much smaller percentage of respondents is keen about raising user fees.

The survey also found that increasing user fees would somewhat or significantly limit use of park amenities for a majority of respondents.

Naming rights and sponsorships also ranked high among respondents as potential revenue sources.

Park and Recreation Director Anna America said she was gratified to see that Tulsans are willing to invest in their parks, but she stressed that there are no plans to propose a sales tax or any other new funding mechanism to pay for park services.

“You kind of just want to see what the vibe is,” America said. “All of these people are saying, ‘Yeah, you should spend more money on parks.’ OK, what do you guys want that to look like?”

The Park and Recreation Department operating budget has ranged from $18.6 million to $20.3 million over the past five years. The figures include an approximately $6 million annual pass through for the Tulsa Zoo.