Sunrise Tulsa protests climate change crisis at Golden Driller statue

A group of young Tulsa-area residents raised their voices Thursday to demand action on the climate change crisis.

Members of Sunrise Tulsa, a local chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a national climate advocacy group, gathered on the corner of 21st Street and Pittsburg Avenue in front of the Golden Driller statue to raise awareness of the climate crisis and demand action from politicians.

Tulsa's group was joined Thursday by other chapters in cities across the country for the Sunrise Movement's National Day of Action.

Caiden Catcher of Broken Arrow started Sunrise Tulsa last August when he was in high school. He said he brought the group to the Golden Driller because of its symbolism for Tulsa's oil history.

"(The oil boom) originally helped a lot of lower-class people, but now that's changed," Catcher said. "Especially in the 21st century, we are struggling with the climate crisis, which is why we're out here today."

Catcher said the Sunrise Movement's goal with the Day of Action is to demand that President Joe Biden and other politicians have stronger climate response action.