Stretch of Yale Avenue in south Tulsa to be closed for up to four months

Yale Avenue from 81st to 91st streets will be closed for about four months beginning Monday as the city continues work to widen the road and make it safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Access for local traffic will be maintained, “but the road will be fully closed at points within the corridor and through traffic will not be possible,” according to a city press release.

The mile-long stretch of road will be widened from two lanes to six in keeping with the rest of Yale Avenue from Interstate 44 to the Creek Turnpike.

Sidewalks will be added to both sides of the street, along with landscaping to separate pedestrians from vehicle traffic and a concrete, landscaped center median with left turn bays.

The $37 million project also includes retaining walls, waterlines, storm sewers, sanitary sewers.

Phase one of the project began in October. It is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

“This work for the next 120 days requires large equipment, material moving and construction activity that could not be performed safely with traffic moving through the construction zone,” said City Engineer Paul Zachary.

During a groundbreaking ceremony in the fall, City Councilor Phil Lakin said a report he asked the Tulsa Police Department to provide found that from 2004 and 2012 there were 177 collisions along the road, including 76 injury accidents and one fatality.

“So going forward, after this is done, we’ll have six lanes from the Creek (Turnpike) to I-44 to help Tulsans get to all parts of Tulsa and to help visitors easily get into Tulsa to shop, do business and seek health care,” Lakin said.

