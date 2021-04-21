Stitt snaps back at House Republicans for backing Medicaid alternative

The bill passed Tuesday keep management of the state's Medicaid program under the control of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority instead of contracting out most of it to private management groups.

McEntire said he's convinced his bill would be cheaper, provide better care and promote better health. "And, he challenged Stitt's repeated assertion that the Medicaid system is the reason for the state's generally poor health ratings.

"We do not have a health care problem in the state," he said on several occasions during a lengthy discussion and debate. "We have a health problem."

It's unclear whether the Senate will consider the bill, and Stitt will certainly be a hard sell, but it passed Tuesday night 73-17, a sufficient tally to overturn a veto.

Proponents of the measure said the only way for private managed care to cut costs is by reducing services or payments to providers or both. They noted that the companies' contracts with the state allow for 15% administrative costs, compared to the current system's 5% or less.

Opponents said the current system is not working, and at least one said he did not believe that government-managed health care could be as effective or efficient as private.

