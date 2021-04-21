Stitt snaps back at House Republicans for backing Medicaid alternative

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday voiced his displeasure with House Republicans who voted Tuesday night for an alternative to his plans to privatize much of the state's Medicaid program.
“It is disappointing that in the dead of night, 57 House Republicans voted to grow government and spend $1.2 billion of taxpayer money over 5 years on a one-way ticket to Joe Biden’s socialized health care plan in order to please the Oklahoma Hospital Association," Stitt said in a written statement. "Oklahoma ranks 49th in the nation in health outcomes and our constituents deserve better."
The House finished voting on Senate Bill 131, now under the control of Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, at about 10 p.m. It is virtually identical to a proposal that ultimately fell apart last year when Stitt vetoed the funding mechanism after earlier endorsing it.
Stitt is now pushing forward with plans to contract out management of Medicaid, except for the aged, blind and disabled component.
Many Oklahoma hospitals oppose the move, believing it will lead to lower reimbursement rates or exclusion from the system altogether. Hospitals irritated Stitt and legislative leadership last year by balking at an assessment against them to help pay for expanded Medicaid.
The bill passed Tuesday keep management of the state's Medicaid program under the control of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority instead of contracting out most of it to private management groups.
McEntire said he's convinced his bill would be cheaper, provide better care and promote better health. "And, he challenged Stitt's repeated assertion that the Medicaid system is the reason for the state's generally poor health ratings.
"We do not have a health care problem in the state," he said on several occasions during a lengthy discussion and debate. "We have a health problem."
It's unclear whether the Senate will consider the bill, and Stitt will certainly be a hard sell, but it passed Tuesday night 73-17, a sufficient tally to overturn a veto.
Proponents of the measure said the only way for private managed care to cut costs is by reducing services or payments to providers or both. They noted that the companies' contracts with the state allow for 15% administrative costs, compared to the current system's 5% or less.
Opponents said the current system is not working, and at least one said he did not believe that government-managed health care could be as effective or efficient as private.