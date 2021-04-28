Stitt signs bill requiring fiscal impact statements on initiative petitions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that puts additional requirements on initiative petitions.

Senate Bill 947, by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, requires those submitting an initiative petition to indicate if the measure will have a fiscal impact.

Initiative petitions are used to change or create state law or amend the Oklahoma Constitution.

The measure requires that if there is a fiscal impact, the potential source of funding be included.

The measure requires that if additional funds are needed, it be noted if new taxes, an increase in an existing tax or an elimination in existing services will be required.

Amber England, owner of STRATEGY 77, served as campaign manager for a state question that led to the expansion of Medicaid after lawmakers declined to take action.

England believes the bill is aimed at the state question and seeks to make it more difficult to get measures on the ballot in the future.

State Question 802 passed on June 30, 2020, by a vote of 50.49 percent. It left funding up to the legislature.

Lawmakers are currently trying to come up with a plan to fund the proposal.