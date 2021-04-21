Stitt signs bill protecting drivers fleeing riots

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a measure that absolves motorists fleeing a riot from criminal or civil liability.

House Bill 1674 says a driver fleeing a riot who unintentionally causes injury or death is not liable for it.

The driver must be under the belief that fleeing was necessary to protect the motor vehicle operator from serious injury or death, according to the measure.

The measure is in part a response to a situation in Tulsa in the summer where a motorist was fleeing from protestors who had entered a roadway. Items were hurled at the vehicle, which contained a family including children.

Some individuals were injured.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kuntzweiler declined to press charges.

Stitt also signed House Bill 1643 that prohibits the publication of personal identifying information of law enforcement or public officials on social media with the intent to threaten or harass.

The action must place the peace officer or public official in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily injury, according to the measure.