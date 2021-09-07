State, local officials tout importance of 36 Degrees North's business incubator

A year ago, the fifth floor of One Technology Center was empty. Late Tuesday afternoon, it was abuzz with people, fizzy drinks and the promise of better days ahead.

For the city of Tulsa, which owns the building and calls it home to City Hall, it was a good day — and one long in the making.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he and his staff — with the cooperation of the City Council — have been working for several years to turn the space into a place where the next generation of Tulsa entrepreneurs could come together and build their businesses.

That place is the 36 Degrees North business incubator. And Tuesday was its official grand opening in One Technology Center.

“This is going to be a historic space in this building,” Bynum said. “There are people who are going to create businesses on this floor that my kids and other people’s kids are going to be working for years from now … because of the people who are coming here, sharing ideas and learning how to launch the next generation of great companies.”