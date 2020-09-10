State jobless benefit claims decline 13%

The number of jobless who filed initial unemployment insurance claims last week declined 13% from the prior week although the change will likely be less based on past reports.

The U.S. Labor Department reported 5,251 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance compensation during the one-week period ending Saturday.

That’s 768 fewer than filed initial claims during the week ending Aug. 29, according to revised figures released today.

However, first-time jobless claims figures are usually revised the following week. In recent weeks between 500 to 1,000 claims have been added to the initial claims totals.

If that pattern holds, it means initial claims have been relatively unchanged for the past three weeks at around 6,000 per week.

The number of insured unemployment claims, or those who have filed an initial claim and then were unemployed for a week, also declined from 119,571 to 103,903 during the week ending Aug. 29.

The 119,571 number of insured unemployment during the week ending Aug. 22 translated to an unemployment rate of 7.6% in the state.