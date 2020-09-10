State jobless benefit claims decline 13%

The number of jobless who filed initial unemployment insurance claims last week declined 13% from the prior week although the change will likely be less based on past reports.
The U.S. Labor Department reported 5,251 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance compensation during the one-week period ending Saturday.
That’s 768 fewer than filed initial claims during the week ending Aug. 29, according to revised figures released today.
However, first-time jobless claims figures are usually revised the following week. In recent weeks between 500 to 1,000 claims have been added to the initial claims totals.
If that pattern holds, it means initial claims have been relatively unchanged for the past three weeks at around 6,000 per week.
The number of insured unemployment claims, or those who have filed an initial claim and then were unemployed for a week, also declined from 119,571 to 103,903 during the week ending Aug. 29.
The 119,571 number of insured unemployment during the week ending Aug. 22 translated to an unemployment rate of 7.6% in the state.
Twenty other states had higher insured unemployment rates during the week ending Aug. 22, with Hawaii posting the largest rate at 20.3%.
Nationwide, initial claims were unchanged from the prior week with 884,000 filing first-time jobless claims, according to seasonally adjusted data.
In addition to regular state jobless claims, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission processed another 1,080 for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program designed to provide benefits for the self-employed, who typically don’t qualify for regular state jobless benefits.
The number of PUA claims processed during the week ending Saturday was 184 more than the prior week period.
The OESC during the week ending Aug. 22, processed 5,561 claims under the temporary federal program called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. The state reported processing zero PEUC claims the prior week.
PEUC provides 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits after they exhausted their regular state benefits.
Meanwhile, the OESC continues to say a new federal program that provides $300 weekly in additional jobless benefits will be available here sometime this month.
President Donald Trump enacted the program that utilizes Federal Emergency Management Agency funds after Congress let a Lost Wages Assistance program that provided $600 per week in additional jobless benefits expire at the end of July.
