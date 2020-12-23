State food banks to get $6 million in CARES Act funding

The state's two largest food bank networks will receive $6 million from Oklahoma's CARES Act allocation, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday.

“Oklahoma’s food banks have been such a valuable partner in our state’s comprehensive response to COVID-19,” Stitt said in a press release. "I’m proud to be able to deliver these funds to help replenish their supplies and ensure they have what they need to continue their important mission of feeding Oklahomans who need assistance.”

Tulsa-based Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Oklahoma City-based Oklahoma Regional Food Bank act as distributors for hundreds of local food banks and pantries in all 77 counties.

Both have seen record demand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. With the expiration of some federal relief programs and others in limbo while President Donald Trump considers whether to sign the recently adopted appropriations and coronavirus assistance bill, there are concerns the situation could worsen in the early months of the new year.