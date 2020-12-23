State food banks to get $6 million in CARES Act funding

The state's two largest food bank networks will receive $6 million from Oklahoma's CARES Act allocation, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday.
“Oklahoma’s food banks have been such a valuable partner in our state’s comprehensive response to COVID-19,” Stitt said in a press release. "I’m proud to be able to deliver these funds to help replenish their supplies and ensure they have what they need to continue their important mission of feeding Oklahomans who need assistance.”
Tulsa-based Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Oklahoma City-based Oklahoma Regional Food Bank act as distributors for hundreds of local food banks and pantries in all 77 counties.
Both have seen record demand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. With the expiration of some federal relief programs and others in limbo while President Donald Trump considers whether to sign the recently adopted appropriations and coronavirus assistance bill, there are concerns the situation could worsen in the early months of the new year.
"While hopeful for a quick recovery, we know the benefits of an improved economy will take longest to reach the people we serve," said Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Chief Executive Officer Lori Long. "This funding will go a long way to help us secure the nutritious food needed for our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Oklahoma was allocated roughly $1.2 billion from last spring's CARES Act. Current law requires the money be spent by the end of the year.