State auditor says Epic criminal investigation “far from over,” predicts charges

“It has been a long year combating these lies,” Byrd said. "The audit was not against charter schools or school choice. It was about a government contract and a private company and its two owners that were being paid millions for work the school employees were already doing.”

Additionally, Byrd said her office documented that Harris and Chaney’s company submitted “falsified” monthly invoices for payments by each of Epic’s two schools — Epic One-on-One, a statewide virtual school, and Epic Blended Learning Centers, which offer in-person learning for students in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties.

“They created 14 categories (of expenses) and submitted the same exact percentages for the entire year,” Byrd said, showing the attendees a detailed chart of what EYS invoiced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars for the salaries of public school employees she said were not employed by the company.

“We also have several questions why a purely online school has the need to spend over $600,000 for land rental and construction services,” prompting audible gasps across the room.

That school, Epic One-on-One, also reportedly had been invoiced by EYS for child nutrition expenses, which Byrd questions because that school’s students couldn't participate in a school meal program because they learn at home.