OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday voted to increase the speed limit on portions of two area toll roads.

The speed limit will increase from 75 mph to 80 mph once new signs are installed.

The sections of roadway with raised speed limits include:

The Cimarron Turnpike from mile marker 0 to mile marker 59, stretching through parts of Noble, Pawnee and Payne counties for 59 miles.

The Cimarron Spur Turnpike from mile marker 21A to 27A for 6 miles in Payne County.

The Muskogee Turnpike from mile marker 37 to mile marker 56 for 19 miles in Muskogee County.

The board also approved increasing the speed limit on a 59-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike that stretches from Oklahoma City to Lawton.

This marks the third round of speed limit increases on various turnpikes since the passage of a 2019 law that allowed state transportation agencies to study where speed limits could safely be increased.

Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said 80 mph will be considered the new maximum speed when driving conditions are ideal.

“As we get to an 80 mile-an-hour speed limit, it’s 80 miles an hour,” he said. “We ask for the traveling public to observe those black-and-white postings and be safe out there in their travels.”

The Turnpike Authority has previously increased speed limits on parts of the Turner, Kickapoo, Muskogee, Cherokee and Indian Nation turnpikes, among others.