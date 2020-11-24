 Skip to main content
Special election will be held to fill Tulsa County Treasurer vacancy

A special election will be held early next year to determine the successor of Tulsa County’s longest serving treasurer in history.

In accordance with state statute, Gov. Kevin Stitt called the election after Dennis Semler retired from the role in September. Semler served as the Tulsa County treasurer for 25 years and as an assistant district attorney for 10 years before that. Chief Deputy John Fothergill is serving as acting treasurer until the completion of the election.

The special primary election is scheduled for Feb. 9, and the special general election will be held April 6, according to a Tulsa County Election Board news release.

A special filing period will run from 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9; candidate hopefuls may contact the Tulsa County Election Board for information and copies of the filing packet at 555 N. Denver Ave. and 918-596-5780.

Candidates must adhere to the following requirements:

