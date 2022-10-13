Southeast Tulsa state House district one of the few in play this cycle

With 82 of 101 seats, the Republican majority in the Oklahoma House of Representatives might seem to have grown about as much as it can.

But the GOP does still have some opportunities, with perhaps the most obvious being District 79 in southeast Tulsa.

Democrat Melissa Provenzano won HD 79 in 2018 and successfully defended it in 2020, despite a substantial Republican advantage in registered voters there. With time and redistricting, that margin has decreased from about 3,570 to about 1,650, but the GOP still views it as a potential pickup for nominee Paul Hassink.

The district is roughly south of Interstate 44 between Yale Avenue to the west, U.S. 169 and Garnett Road to the east, and 71st Street and 76th Street to the south, according to the latest legislative district map.

Although registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats in HD 79, they are only 43% of all voters in the district. Democrats are about 36%; independents are 20%; and Libertarians are 1%.

That makes it one of the state's few true swing districts.

"The district … will always have a race, and that's fair," Provenzano said during a recent visit to the Tulsa World.

Hassink, 66, a retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma engineer, and Provenzano, 50, a long-time Tulsa educator, bring widely different backgrounds to the discussion and disagree on many leading issues, including schools and abortion.

Provenzano favors more abortion rights; Hassink does not except to save a woman's life.

Hassink is favorable, in theory at least, to the concept of sending taxpayer dollars to private schools. Provenzano, who has been a teacher and administrator in Tulsa and Bixby public schools, is highly skeptical.

"We've been told point-blank that school vouchers will be on the agenda (in the next legislative session), so keeping those at bay will be a key focus," Provenzano said when asked about future priorities.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, refused to hear school voucher bills last year, but Provenzano said she expects them to come up this spring.

"The common understanding, I believe, of the deal that was made is that they wouldn't put vouchers on the floor last year in order to get the $100,000 teacher bill (House Bill 4388) across the finish line," Provenzano said.

That bill created, in theory, the ability for districts to pay some teachers six-figure salaries using district and reallocated state lottery funds.

Touted by Gov. Kevin Stitt in his 2021 State of the State address, the initiative has been met with considerable skepticism in education circles because it involves money that would have gone to education anyway and because it requires already-strapped districts to come up with matching funds to get the state dollars.

Hassink, whose six children attended Catholic schools, said Tulsa's public schools were deficient when his family moved here in 1994 and continue to be so now.

"There was a serious problem that existed in ’94, and that's only gotten worse today," he said during a Tulsa World visit. "Maybe there were some up and downs between there, but it's clearly worse now. There's absolutely something that needs to be done. … I've heard people say that it's gotten so bad now that the only way to do it is to create competition between public and private.

"I've heard other people say it's still fixable, that we can create competition within public (education)," Hassink said. "I don't have an answer today."

Not surprisingly, Hassink couches many of his remarks in engineering terms revolving around data, analysis and caution.

"As an engineer, we always pilot systems, see how they deliver, tune them up, and then go to scale so they can handle a bigger load," he said. "We need to go through a very similar process here."

Hassink said that while he views most government-provided social services, including education and assistance for pregnant women and young families, as a "backstop," he believes those should be "the best programs they can be."

Hassink said an underlying principle is that "every single person deserves respect."

Hassink and Provenzano generally agreed that the morale of public school educators is suffering, although Provenzano has more direct knowledge of the situation. Despite being in the minority, she has managed to get through legislation reducing what many in both parties agree are unnecessary professional development requirements.

More than that, she said, "the crush of the perception that they're the bad guy is heavy right now.

"What's going on in the classroom right now is enough of a challenge," Provenzano said. "It's a joy to most, but when you have these external pressures, being told you're bad or you're an indoctrinator, it's too much."

As an incumbent, Provenzano said she's learned that many of her constituents have problems and issues that don't make the standard talking points. Last session, acting on the experience of a woman in her district, she and a Republican Senate colleague were able to get through a bill requiring medical insurers to cover diagnostic mammograms.

She was also able to get passed a student borrowers bill of rights to better inform families about their rights and responsibilities. That arose from the story of a constituent caught between student loans and medical bills from a cancer diagnosis.

Not everything, Provenzano said, requires a new law. Helping a teen adopted from another state get his driver's license, for instance, just required some phone calls. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she used her own computer to help some elderly constituents without internet service schedule vaccinations.

"That's the bread and butter of the job," Provenzano said. "Those are the things that aren't going to make the news, … but those are the actual things that are going to help people."

