South Tulsa hotel redevelopment stalls as backers regroup

That ordinance would have required “yes” votes from seven of nine councilors, which seemed unlikely. The developers had earlier asked to postpone the vote.

The development is opposed by many area residents and property owners, including Oral Roberts University, which is across the street. It is also opposed by City Councillor Jeannie Cue, in whose district the hotel is located.

“I feel like this is a great thing for the neighborhood and the residents," Cue said. "We represent residents, not just businesses. That's why I'm here, to be their voice."

Cue said her district already has the most apartment units of any in the city and is zoned for at least 1,000 more.

"I know there need to be places for everybody to live but how many do we need?" Cue said.

Withdrawing its application with the Tulsa Planning Office means the developers will have to start the process over from the beginning, officials said.

Also Wednesday: The City Council approved a $16 million tax increment financing district for a planned mixed use development at 36th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

