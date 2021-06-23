South Tulsa hotel redevelopment stalls as backers regroup

Plans to convert part of a vacant south Tulsa hotel to apartments for seniors screeched to a halt Wednesday as developers withdrew their application for a zoning change hours before the City Council was to vote on it.
But David Webb, principal adviser for Veteran Services USA, made it clear his group is not calling it quits.
“We feel it is important to actively listen to the community-at-large and withdrawing our application provides more time for those discussions,” Webb said in a written statement.
Following those discussions, Webb said, “Veteran Services USA is committed to revitalizing the property with a significant capital investment and providing the best programming to serve seniors and veterans in the greater Tulsa region."
Veteran Services USA proposes renovating the shuttered Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills, 7702 S. Lewis Ave., into 120-160 one-bedroom and studio apartments for people 55 and older and a 140-room, full-service Radisson hotel.
The apartments would target veterans but not be limited to them.
Webb and his backers would seem to have a lot of convincing to do.
The news came as opponents to the proposal were lining up for Wednesday’s City Council meeting, where a vote on a required rezoning was scheduled.
That ordinance would have required “yes” votes from seven of nine councilors, which seemed unlikely. The developers had earlier asked to postpone the vote.
The development is opposed by many area residents and property owners, including Oral Roberts University, which is across the street. It is also opposed by City Councillor Jeannie Cue, in whose district the hotel is located.
“I feel like this is a great thing for the neighborhood and the residents," Cue said. "We represent residents, not just businesses. That's why I'm here, to be their voice."
Cue said her district already has the most apartment units of any in the city and is zoned for at least 1,000 more.
"I know there need to be places for everybody to live but how many do we need?" Cue said.
Withdrawing its application with the Tulsa Planning Office means the developers will have to start the process over from the beginning, officials said.
Also Wednesday: The City Council approved a $16 million tax increment financing district for a planned mixed use development at 36th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.